Qatar SC crowned QTTA League champion

Khalil bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi, President of the Qatari and Arab Table Tennis Federations, presents the winner’s trophy to Sheikh Suhaim bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Vice President of the Qatar Club, and members of the club’s table tennis committee, Khalid Al Mawlawi and Muhammad Al Mughaiseeb , as Qatar SC players celebrate after winning their third QTTA League title in a row yesterday.
Qatar SC, undefeated in all competition, were crowned champions after beating Al Sadd 4-2 at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall.
02 Sep 2021 – 8:35
Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday honored Qatar’s national swimming and table tennis teams in recognition of their outstanding results at the recently concluded Arab Table Tennis Championships and 28th GCC Aquatics Championships.
01 Sep 2021 – 8:39
The podium winners – champion Qatar SC, runners-up Al Sadd SC and third-placed Al Arabi SC team members with Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) officials at the end of the QTTA Cup final on Monday.
