Talented teens look to semifinal spots in Flushing Meadows

NEW YORK, Sept. 6 (Reuters) – Teens lit up this year’s US Open and on Tuesday, Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz will try to take their dream runs a step further by claiming first place in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows. With the withdrawal of some big names before the start of the tournament, new faces have been able to make their mark in New York. British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu won her fourth round match on Monday, joining Alcaraz, 18, and Fernandez, who just turned 19, in the quarter-finals. This year’s event will be the first to feature 18-year-old male and female quarter-finalists since 1988. Canada’s Fernandez will look to back her victories over former champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber when she takes on Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the second game at Arthur Ashe Stadium. “Seeing all these teens, the youngsters doing so well at the US Open…I think it’s an eye opener for the world, for the tennis world,” Fernandez said after her win over Kerber. “There is not just one group of tennis players, but there is a new wave of young generations emerging, who are just trying to make as much impact as possible in the game of tennis.” Spain’s Alcaraz is the youngest player in the Open era to reach the quarterfinals of the men’s tournament in New York with his victory over German Peter Gojowczyk on Sunday. Alcaraz, who will take on Canadian 12th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final game at Ashe, is taking things day by day. “I know they talk a lot about me in Spain,” said Alcaraz. “I’m trying not to think about this… Just focus on New York, focus on every day here.” Second seeded Daniil Medvedev will continue his quest for his first major title when he kicks off Arthur Ashe against Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp in the first career meeting between the two. Russian Medvedev, the runner-up at 2019’s Flushing Meadows, has made it through the first week without dropping a set, while Van de Zandschulp has enjoyed a surprise run highlighted by a grueling five-set win over Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman . Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova, seeded eighth, will take on Aryna Sabalenka as second seed, with both women looking for their first semifinal place at the US Open. Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

