Hockey team Tahoe finds shelter in Aspen after emergency evacuation | News

Two Sundays ago, Chris Collins was on the ice with his team Tahoe Prep Academy waiting for a 5pm update on the Caldor Fire threatening the area.

The update turned out to be more than he expected: an immediate evacuation notification.

Suddenly everyone comes and goes, you have to get off the ice. You have to go, you have to pack! Collins remembered. So all the players, we got everyone out, they all got in cars, went to the dorms and basically they had five minutes to get their stuff out and get out. And mind you, you looked over the hill, and you just see an orange glow.

The 32-year-old hockey coach spoke though he had only recently found an opportunity to exhale, if you count the evacuation of your 18-and-younger hockey players from South Tahoe to Aspen and then immediately pick up an on-ice training regimen with the team. at a new rink, about a week before the competition in Minnesota, as a chance to exhale.

A feeling created in the chaos? Gratitude, Collins said.

The kids had packed up all their stuff, came all the way out, and then we were on the ice rink, now what? he remembered. I want to say a day later, [Aspen resident] Bob Bowden called me, we just had a pow-wow to discuss, what are our options?

This is personally probably the most beautiful thing that has ever been done for me and for these children, in enabling us to save these children for years. These kids thought, okay, out of the woods after COVID. And before you know it, the city is on fire and these kids may not have a year left, Collins continued.

Bowden, for his part, has a son who is on the North American Prospects Hockey League team and was on the scene during the emergency evacuation. Tahoe Prep Academy doesn’t hold tryouts, Collins explained, but rather relies on recruiting efforts to build the team. The owner of Bowden Homes owns a few properties in town and offered to house the young players.

It turned black, not black as night, black as soot, Bowden said. Like the inside of a fireplace. It was black fire covered with white hash, it was like a hushpuppy.

Bowden gave credit to the firefighting team, which included some firefighters from the Roaring Fork Valley who are providing mutual aid, but acknowledged that the flames were overtaking those efforts that Sunday (Aug. 29).

Apparently they set up a control burn, Bowden said, drawing comparisons to when local firefighters successfully implemented a similar technique to save the El Jebels mobile home park during the Lake Christine Fire in 2018. They had a hard time, but they tried to save the entire community. to save . It went from nothing to, in four days, it was huge. Then bigger; it was biblical. Floods, fires. I expect locusts any minute.

But when chaos reigned, Aspen offered shelter. Heather Hart, acting general manager of St. Regis Aspen, also has a 16-year-old son who plays for the 18U team. When Bowden reached out to her about providing much-needed bedding and towels for the roughly 50 new guests between players and administration, she said the resort’s housekeeping staff was ready within hours.

It’s not a huge question, especially given the circumstances. I think everyone is busy and what we can do to help our community and our neighbors is not a big question, she said, adding: We have a pretty great team in the St. Regis.

It was arguably the most meaningful aspect of the journey, insofar as it didn’t lose momentum during an already difficult year after the pandemic.

We were a bit in the dark because the hockey rink had also been evacuated so they had no place to play. I believe the buses checked in in Reno, Nevada, and there were no seats available, Hart said Monday. Bob, as he extended his hand to the… [Aspen Recreation Center], the ARC was super supportive, very giving and helped secure ice for these guys.

Now both the Tier 18U and Tier 16U teams practice two to three hours a day at the Lewis Ice Arena at the ARC, she said.

Jasper Korican, assistant coach who leads strength conditioning for the teams, called access to the ARC and housing in Aspen in the midst of an emergency nothing short of a blessing.

It definitely brought these guys closer together. It was cool to see them have each other back and get through it. We were able to be on the ice, and I think that was the best thing. Once we got on the ice, it got fire in the back of our minds and we just focused on hockey, he said.

The whole ordeal was a close experience for Collins and also for Korican. Korican joined the Tahoe Prep Academy coaching effort after coaching under Collins as a college player at the State University of New York-Fredonia.

I was born and raised in Oakland, California, which is about three hours [from Tahoe]. Then I trained in Tahoe during the summers I played college hockey. So I would train with Chris, he said Monday from the ARC rink. Last year was my senior year and it was canceled due to COVID. So I trained with Chris to figure out what I was going to do next, and then I decided to start coaching. It all just came together.

Neither Collins nor Korican had been to Aspen before the evacuation forced the matter into question last week. Although the circumstances were not expected, they both commented on the city’s natural beauty and welcoming nature. Both were of the opinion that the situation will be a learning experience in the coming years.

Literally having to pack up, not knowing what’s going to happen, then show up in the middle of the night in a strange city and then go out on the ice and go through it together, that’s the kind of culture we’re trying to cultivate here these kids Collins said, calling Aspen a sister city to Tahoe.

You do the right things, you play the right way and you celebrate the right things. So here we are, celebrating being in Aspen, working hard and just trying to do the right thing here.

They won’t be here long, though. The two teams leave for Blaine, Minnesota on Sunday.

That’s kind of our home track, where we play all our games, Collins said. The top quality league: NorthStar Christian Academy, New Hampshire Avalanche, you have high school teams from Minnesota. It’s going to be tough. were excited.