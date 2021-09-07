Local cricket: Birkenhead Park’s big day promises a Premier Division honeymoon

They had to share the spotlight with a wedding reception and their dressing room with a rugby team – but Division One promotion hopeful Birkenhead Park must keep all points for himself with Liverpool on Saturday.

The hosts were warmly welcomed in more ways than one, dropping to 92 when the guests arrived, then failing in the celebration as the visitors galloped to victory by nine wickets, serenaded by a wedding singer shaking off the classics.

We rolled over, as Liverpool’s stand-in skipper Dan Kelly put it – not quite a speech, but none of those present would have had any reason to object.

More than one figure dressed in white was the center of attention.

Alex Baker kicked off the visitors with a fiery, menacing opening spell that knocked off both openers and probably deserved more.

Then Satyajeet Bachhav settled in a furrow from the Pavilion End, finding the twist, bounce and outer edges of Alex Harper, Jared Clein and Liam Naylor.

The clatter of wickets slowed after the drinks, but the scoring didn’t get any easier. Bachhav snuck one through Kelly’s defense and persuaded Adam Dunsmore to make an ill-advised foray out of his fold to earn his ninth five-wicket haul of the season – he finished 5/37.

No one lingered longer than Matt Douglas, or scored more than his 15 runs – he was struck with a lightning bolt in the leg by the impressive Ste Hird to the brisk, average pace of David Nevin, who brought on Dan Clubbe three balls later to put the ball in to grab. up the innings.

Like Bachhav, Hird claimed five victims – keeping him handy and his chatter incessant the whole time.

Once we got to the top I think we just managed to choke them out, said Park skipper Tom Foster.

We were really good – from ball one we were on top of it.

Alex bowled really well and Satyajeet was just like he has been all season.

Stes had some serious injuries. This is the first year he’s held since 2018 and he’s top notch – his leg-side punches, two great catches from Satyajeet, his energy is just all you want.

If Parks’ bowlers had made the wicket look tricky to serve, their batters made it look easy.

Michael Barnes led the way with a few lusty kicks to the hindfoot and a delicious cut off Kelly; Bachhav took full advantage when Clubbe skipped on the other side. A cover drive drew raucous cheers from the wedding guests – embarrassing the bride and groom, it overshadowed their grand entrance, which happened at exactly the same time.

By the time Barnes aimed a shot too many at Clein and picked out a diving Naylor at deep center of the wicket, the rear of the chase had been thoroughly broken; Alex Harris scored 27 of the last 29 runs to round out a convincing win and leave his side in a strong position in the Division One promotion race.

Foster added: The other teams up there are all good teams, and they will continue to win, so we just have to do what we have to do – keep getting 25 points.

For Kelly, who had chosen to bat first, it was a chasing afternoon as an inconsistent mid-range season came to an end.

We knew they were an attacking side and they would come hard at us in pursuit, he said. We thought maybe we could try to win the game that way.

But there’s no two ways left – we didn’t give a good record of ourselves with the bat or with the ball.

This was just a really, really bad day at the office – the season as a whole was okay. Were a young team in terms of experience but there is power in the side.

Since we came up in 2019 and there have been a few changes since then, it has been a season of consolidation. And overall it was OK.

Elsewhere in the first division, Lytham beaten Ainsdale out of the promotion race and took 245/6 thanks to Edward Fiddlers 70 and contributions from Joshua Holden and Zia Ur Rehman; the Afghan slow left arm then took an astonishing 9/36, his 10th five-for of the season, to round out a 128-point win that keeps his side in with an outside chance.

Rainford stay on the heels of Parks in third place thanks to a 29-run win Northop Hall. William Threlkeld, brother of Manchester Originals and NW Thunder goalkeeper Ellie, scored the highest score with 61 in the hosts 164; skipper John Dotters 5/54 did the rest.

Newton-le-Willows have one and a half meters in the Eredivisie after a comfortable victory Fleetwood Hesketh. Afaq Ali Sartajs 6/39 ran through the hosts for 105, before Ben Walkdens 71 led his side to an eight-wicket victory.

St Helens Town will be a Division Two side next year after a home defeat to Colwyn Bay. Ross Hudson hit 87* and Ryan Westwell 62 to help the Welsh side pile up 225/5; the hosts never seemed to get close once they dropped to 4/3, and a further collapse from 68/5 to 74 sealed their fate.

Ancient Xaverians still have a chance to save themselves after taking a 67 run win high field, whose early promotion challenge now seems a long way into the past. Xavs Shaun Haigh hit 51 to help them recover from 72/6 to 159 all the way; captain Mark Doyles 5/16 took the win.

—

Northern need only 13 points from their remaining two games to win their ECB Premier Division title, after a win of 111 points over Rainhill.

Andrew Clarkes 122 and Justin Snows 59 save the Crosby side from 21/4 with a partnership of 154; the final total of 220/6 was too much for the hosts, as Tom Sephton’s 6/58 sealed the win.









Sefton Parks relegation, long on the map, is now a certainty. Their 78-run defeat at home to Leigh summed up their season – the early advance reduced the visitors to 21/3, but the bowlers couldn’t hold the pressure and Mattie McKiernan hit 110, backed by Matty Hursts 77, to lift the total to 223/3. Kemar Smiths 65 and Ben Percivals 46 raised hopes for an exciting chase, but Alex Masons 6/30 quickly topped them.

Firewood Bootle allayed their fears of relegation with a crucial 59 point win over New Brighton. Lancashires Owais Shah’s highly anticipated debut saw him score the highest with 89 in his 200 flanks, while Ashraf Nawab took 5/56; Scott Butterworth took 5/47 to send the 2019 Champions 22 points away from the bottom two.

It looks bleak for Southport & Birkdale, who have to climb a mountain after Ormskirk chased 211 for an eight-wicket victory. Taylor Cornall’s unbeaten 118 did the damage, after Jack Carney and David Snellgrove made half a century for the hosts.

formbys Ollie Sutton hit his second century of the season hitting a six to finish in exactly 100, while his side chased 169 to beat Wigan without losing a wicket. Skipper James Seward played a supporting role with 59*; previously, Sutton had claimed 5/38 to help sack the hosts.

Wallaseys Sumit Ruikar surpassed 100 wickets in all competitions for the season by taking 7/83 to seal his sides 39-run victory over Orrell Red Triangle. Jamie Crawley’s 51 was the highest score as the visitors set a goal of 191.

Sunday’s final Covid catch-up race of the season saw Leigh chase 169 for a four-wicket win over Ormskirk. Adam Shallcrosss undefeated 57 did the job, after John Armstrong’s 52 set the target.

—

Caldy and Spring view occupy the PhD positions in Division Two. But with the Wigan side only having one game left, Maghull – who had the weekend off – will love their chances of breaking in.

Caldy’s comfortable 92-run win Prestatyn means one win from their last two games will seal a place in Division One.

View beat Parkfield Liscard by five wickets thanks to Suleman Khans 56, with Wirral sides Zulqanain Khan scoring 96 of their 170. Harry Clegg took 5/21.

wavetrees 54-run win almost ended Southport Trinitys promotion hope, Christanieo Giby takes 6/41 to help his side defend 181.

Norley Hall will definitely end up at the bottom of the pile thanks Suttons four-wicket victory; Ben Scott’s 6/38 narrowed Hall to 142, before Captain Joe Noctor led the chase with 51.

Matt Laybournes 23-05 helped Hightown St Marys defend only 108 at Els, sealing a 40-run victory.





