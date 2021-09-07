The performance of the hockey team in Tokyo will help India achieve better results: Salima Tete





The Indian women’s hockey team has gained a lot of confidence from its stellar display at the Tokyo Olympics, according to midfielder Salima Tete, who believes the squad showed signs of a bright future despite failing to finish on the podium. The Indian women’s team fought tooth and nail at the Tokyo Games against some of the best teams in the world. The Rani Rampal-led team made history when it defeated three-time Olympic gold medalists Australia 1-0 in the quarter-finals and played in the first-ever Olympic semi-final against Argentina. “Our performance in Tokyo is now slowly sinking in. We were really depressed when we lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal game, but now we see the positives of the tournament,” Tete said in a Hockey India press release. READ: Manpreet: Time to focus on winning Asian Games to get automatic qualifier for Paris “We may not have won a medal, but we certainly gained a lot of confidence from the way we played in Tokyo and it will certainly help us grow as a team and achieve much better results in the future,” she added. When asked about the most important things that helped India to perform exceptionally well in the Olympics, Tete said: “We have always found a way to push the ball forward and attack our opponents in the Olympics. We created a lot of chances to score and made sure we made good use of our penalty corners. ALSO READ: How Odisha is feeding Indian hockey “And we also gave everything we had on the pitch and never gave up no matter what the situation was.” The 19-year-old, who played an integral part in India’s brilliant performance at the Tokyo Games, added that she feels blessed to have had the opportunity to play in the Olympics at a very young age. “I have learned a lot from playing in high pressure situations and I will definitely use my lessons in the coming competitions. “You learn a lot when you are against the best and we are very happy with the way we fought each of our opponents in the knockout phase of the Tokyo Games,” said the midfielder.

