Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score:Sri Lanka hopes to erase the memories of the big loss to South Africa in the second One Day International on September 4 and come back to play the third and final match at the R Premadasa Stadium here when the match starts later on Tuesday. SL vs SA 3rd ODI: Full Commentary | Full Scorecard The series currently stands at 1-1, with the hosts winning the opening game and the Proteas coming back to win by 67 runs using the D/L method. After a brilliant all round performance in the opening match, the Sri Lankans struggled to match it in the second ODI. Early wickets meant they were always on the back foot in Colombo and will now have to return to the drawing board to seal a home win. The Proteas got a momentum boost as the players delivered the goods with both the bat and the ball. While Janneman Malan scored big, Tabraiz Shamsi worked his magic with his left arm wrist rotation, taking figures of 5/49 in the second ODI. With only two points separating the sides on the Super League points list, there is a lot at stake during the series decider. Riding Malan’s brilliant 121, the visitors scored a total of 283/6 on the board in their 47 overs in the second ODI. Sri Lanka never found any kind of momentum in their pursuit, regularly losing wickets as the Proteas knocked them out for 197, a 67-run win (DLS method) and the series level at 1-1. Shamsi was the star of the show with the ball, with his five wicket haul making all the difference. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said: “We have started very well. The collaboration between Janneman and Reeza has taken us away from the competition. Death bowling is also a concern for us. The total was chaseable. The rain break also cost us some. We need to give more chances to fast bowlers. The last few runs the fast bowlers have been excellent, except for this run.” South Africa stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj told icc-cricket.com that, “My job has been made easier by the team. We bowled well at first and pushed the Lankans on the back foot. I think the guys today have more energy behind the stopped the ball. We talked about it. You also have to play to the conditions. The coaches supported us and it paid off. After the last game, we didn’t practice much. We shot ourselves in the foot during the chase in the last game. I’ve been trying to work on that.” Text courtesy of: IANS Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

