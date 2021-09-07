Ohio State Football: The Amazing Transformation

Many people wondered why the Ohio state soccer team wanted him. “Can’t they get someone better?” they asked. Miyan Williams was not their first choice before a drag down the recruitment path in 2019. The Buckeyes were in the thick of it for Bijan Robinson, the country’s number one player in that position.

He eventually chose Texas. The Buckeyes also lost to others, but had to add a running back to the class.

Williams had been committed to the state of Iowa for a few months, but an unofficial visit to the Ohio state football program in late November changed everything. He disbanded from Iowa State and pledged to the Buckeyes the same day. Ryan Day and his staff had added a running back, but many were unimpressed. Williams was only a three-star recruit. All those doubters fueled Miyan Williams’ astonishing transformation.

When Williams signed with Ohio State from Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, he was listed at 5’10” and 210 pounds. Although he looked muscular enough, he wasn’t exactly chiseled. Between that time and when we next saw him, Williams went to work disproving anyone who wondered why the state of Ohio wanted him.

The next time he shared a photo of his progress on social media, he didn’t look like the same person. You pretty much made a dime. He was much more defined and hard-muscled. The work off the field was clearly noticeable. He would also stand out for his work on the field.

When the COVID-delayed 2020 season began, he didn’t see the field in OSU’s first four games. Williams finally got the first carries of his college career in a 52-17 Michigan State blowout, finishing with 28 yards on five attempts. He only got one carry in the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern, but it would be a specific carry against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl that made me realize that Williams wasn’t just a likeable bowler.

In the third quarter, with the Buckeyes at fourteen, Williams took a handoff to the left before quickly changing course to the middle of the line. Then came the moment that showed how much of a transformation he had made. When Clemson’s outer linebacker jumped in and cut his path. Williams made a ninety-degree cut on his right side, causing the defender to swing and accelerate around the corner. He finished the point by flattening another Tiger. With that run, Williams showed that he could be a big contributor to future Ohio State violations.

As spring training progressed, we saw numerous reports of how good he looked. There was widespread speculation that he would replace Master Teague as the team’s feature. When fall camp began, Williams was first in line for practice from his position. We weren’t sure if this meant anything or not, but there was speculation that he would be the starter in the opening game against Minnesota.

That suspicion was confirmed when he took the field for Ohio State’s first series, and what a first series it was for him. After a healthy eight-yards on his first carry, Williams exploded on the right, outdoing the Minnesota defense for a 71-yard touchdown on his next. He carried the ball only nine times over 125 yards, but had proved all those naysayers wrong.

Is the astonishing transformation that saw Miyan Williams go from 45th-ranked running back/627th overall player who the majority doubted going back to running for one of college football’s elites complete? In a sense it is.

But Williams is just getting started. There is still a long way to go in his Ohio state football career and there is still a lot for him to accomplish.