The teenagers take over tennis. That can’t end well.

It was quite a run for the teens at the US Open, especially for a cheerful and seductive troika who managed to make the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center his personal playground.

Like young stockbrokers who haven’t seen a bear market yet, Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz experience the best of tennis life: match after match of exuberant crowds chanting their names and asking for selfies, shots passing the back of the line, and the freedom to swing their rackets on a stage where they can’t lose, because no one was counting on them to win.

And yet they don’t have to look far to see how quickly it all derails.

Brace yourself, it’s a long drive, Shelby Rogers, the US veteran and Raducanus’ latest victim, said Sunday when asked what advice she could give the trio of teens for when their US Open runs end.

Naomi Osaka just came out of her teens three years ago when she upset Serena Williams to win this tournament. Three years, three Grand Slam titles, nearly $20 million in prize money and tens of millions more in sponsorship later, this time the Osaka tournament ended with a loss to Fernandez, followed by a tearful announcement that she will be saying goodbye to Fernandez indefinitely. tennis. Iga Swiatek, the Polish star who won the 2020 French Open at 19 without losing a set, spent much of her upset loss on Monday against Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, yelling at her coach and the sports psychologist who travels with her.