Plymouth North won the Patriot Cup hockey title in 2020.

PLYMOUTH Each year presents the opportunity for a new beginning for a high school team. Players graduate each season and the next wave of talent steps in right behind them to try and push the program a little further on the road to success.

Head Coach Janet Hayes has seen nothing but success in her three years leading Plymouth North’s field hockey program. Her teams have won a trio of Keenan Division titles and a Patriot Cup championship during her tenure. With the graduating loss of 10 members from the Class of 2021, many of them key players in last season’s championships, Hayes knows there will be some challenges for her team this season.

Were not as tough as we were in the past so we have to learn things pretty quickly. We are very young and the numbers are slightly lower than in recent years. It doesn’t look like we’ll be able to field a traditional JV team this year, unfortunately, said Hayes of the 24 girls on the program. Were really sophomore tough (15 players) with four seniors, three juniors and two freshmen in the program.