Adult Grimm Gets Off to a Dizzying Start for Owen J. Roberts – PA Prep Live

You have to get bigger.

Avrey Grimm says he hears it all the time. Weighing in at 5 feet-9, 165 pounds, the Owen J. Roberts senior running back won’t be easily confused with Derrick Henry.

But the people who can’t get past those numbers are missing out on some other numbers that are getting more impressive by the week. After a 187-yard, three-score show in Friday night’s come-from-behind 34-24 win over Wissahickon, Grimm has a showy 425 yards and five hasty touchdowns early this season.

It’s an impressive follow-up to a shortened (six-game) junior season in which Grimm came out of nowhere to finish second in the PAC in a hurry with 661 yards and an average of 6.8 yards per carry.

Last year I weighed 140 pounds, Grimm said. So I gained 25 pounds in a year. I’m working on it.

I used to worry about [size] all the time. I thought I was too small to play at the next level. But last year my dad told me not to worry about the size and just play the game. I know what I can do now.

Mercury Area Football Leaders 2021

Along with multiple PAC rivals, like Conestoga and Wissahickon, OJR’s first two opponents this season.

Grimm put on a dazzling 238 yards and two scores, including a 92-yarder on OJR’s first snap of the season against Stoga in week one.

That was a special moment, Grimm said. We ran a jumbo formation, practiced it all week, all I had to do was avoid safety.

OJR would drop that game to the Pioneers, 17-14 in overtime. But the loss would reveal another refreshing aspect of Grimm’s approach to the game: in response to a boastful Twitter post from a Conestoga player, Grimm didn’t snap back; he wished the best instead: one hell of a game! A hell game! Good luck the rest of the season!!

I like the competition, and of course we talk a lot during the game, said Grimm. But it’s all love, they were good guys. I’m proud to be a good sport and I don’t talk much on social media anyway.

It’s an attitude that has been developed since Grimm was five years old and started playing football. However, he didn’t play a ball out of high school with OJR and lost most of his season in the ninth grade to injury. As a sophomore, Grimm saw the spot service and by the end of 2019 he had no idea what his future would hold in terms of playing time.

However, he did not allow COVID-related shutdowns to stop him from working.

I didn’t know if Id was the starter, Grimm recalled. But I have worked hard with my trainers and coaches.

Aside from the Wildcats coaching staff, Grimm credits trainers such as Kyle Henley and Jason Williams for his development. With Kyle we worked on technique and Jason we worked on position specific exercises, Grimm summarized. Push/pull the sled, run routes out of the backfield.

Back to Friday night’s game, Grimm had OJR’s first three scores of the game, the third gave the Wildcats their initial 19-18 lead before two late interceptions, including a pick-six from Ned Burgess, sealed the win. Grimm was briefly shaken and cramped in the second half, but returned to help OJR take the win.

He makes games that aren’t there all the time, Wildcats coach Rich Kolka said after the game. He said he could go. If he feels he can go, then go. I’ll take a 60 percent effective Grimm over anyone else.

In the area

Ethan Kohlers 285 yards passing gave Coatesville everything they could handle before a strong second half propelled the Red Raiders past Perkiomen Valley, 35-27. The Vikings took a 27-14 lead at halftime, but were controlled by Coatesville for the rest of the way. Kohler tied eight times with Dawson Debebe for 181 yards and a few scores. Next week, the Vikings have another Ches-Mont powerhouse in Downingtown West.

Spring-Ford shutouts in two games in as many games, beating District 3s Chambersburg 48-0. Ryan Freed threw four touchdown passes to highlight an efficient 19-for-25 passing night, but the Rams defense shone by holding Chambersburg at 27 yards from total offense and creating three turnovers, two of which were interceptions returned for scores . The Rams travel to Cumberland Valley next Friday.

On the other side of Royersford was an equally impressive shutout performance, with Pope John Paul II pounding New Hope-Solebury 51-0. Josh Little scored two touchdowns on the ground and added a third through the air from quarterback DJ Clarke, who also connected with freshman Braden Reed for a couple of scores. The Golden Panthers clearly haven’t missed a beat on offense, averaging 47 points over their first two games. They’re about to embark on a particularly challenging portion of the program, hosting Springside Chestnut Hill next week before traveling to Berks Catholic in week four.

Upper Perkiomen and Pottsgrove obviously took different paths, but finished their first wins of 2021 with identical results. For the tribe, it was an early (afternoon) start on Lower Moreland Friday for a 35-20 win. Dylan Hank had three hasty touchdowns, while Brady Thompson went for 138 yards while UP took out six yards per carry on 46 rushes.

The Falcons made the trek to Ocean City, NJ, to field Lansdale Catholic 39-14, rewarding themselves for a tough few weeks in which their opener with West Catholic was initially delayed by weather and was ultimately canceled due to COVID protocols. Amir Brunsons’ breakout game featured 163 yards on the ground and two scores on just 10 carries, as quarterback Ryan Sisko maximized his efficiency, going for 118 yards on just five attempts. Sisko’s four completions include a 65-yard toss to Vinny Scarnato and a scoring strike to Tyler Kaufman.

Methacton and Boyertown were unable to continue their season-opening victories, as both teams had to give up big nights on the ground to their respective nonleague opponents. Plymouth-Whitemarsh went for almost ten yards per carry 391 in total in a 42-14 win over the Warriors, while Exeter completed Colin Paynes with 273 rushing yards of their own in a 56-8 win over the Bears. That’s a state contender’s team right there, Boyertown coach TJ Miller said of the Eagles.

Upper Merion claimed the Battle of the Bridge, 23-7 over Norristown, as the Vikings created three turnovers and held star Norristown to run Kaden Cruz back to just 64 yards on 21 carries.

Phoenixville started the season a week late, falling 34-6 to Bishop Shanahan, while Pottstown dropped a 54-7 decision against Bangor. In District 3 action, Twin Valley survived Daniel Boone (19-10).