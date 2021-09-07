Tennis-Brooksby results leave US Open quarters for the first time without a home player | The Mighty 790 KFGO





NEW YORK (Reuters) When world number one Novak Djokovic slammed the door on American wildcard Jenson Brooksby on Monday, the host nation also left the host nation without a player in the quarter-finals for the first time since the inaugural tournament 140 years ago. American players have won 85 men’s and 92 women’s singles titles during the tournament, which was first held in 1881 as the US National Championship. Three American men, including 22nd-seeded Reilly Opelka, and a woman reached the fourth round of this year’s hard court major, but all four were defeated. We have 14 or 15 Americans in the top 100 I think, so we have a huge group of guys there. We just don’t have the world beaters, Opelka, who lost to unseeded South African Lloyd Harris on Monday, told reporters. I don’t think we’ll have another (Pete) Sampras, (Andre) Agassi era of such dominance again. It is rare for any country. It’s frustrating. You look at the United States and you have over a dozen guys in the top 100, and you don’t even really have a Grand Slam finalist. I feel like it’s only a matter of time before one of those can break through. The United States has not had a major men’s champion in 18 years with Andy Roddick the last to win a Grand Slam when he triumphed at the US Open in 2003. There is a large number of American women in the top 100 with 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin the highest ranked in sixth place, the last to win a major. Serena Williams, who won six of her 23 Grand Slam titles at the US Open, has made at least the quarterfinals in each of her last 12 visits to Flushing Meadows, but both the American powerhouse and Kenin missed this year’s event. Shelby Rogers stunned Flushing Meadows by beating world number one Ash Barty in the third round, but was then denied a quarter-final spot by British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu. Opelka predicted that 20-year-old Brooksby, who is in 99th place but expected to jump into the top 40, would soon be in the mix at the majors, and Djokovic said he was also a fan and predicted after his match that America a bright future in tennis. Brooksby, who first played at Arthur Ashe Stadium against a player chasing a calendar year Grand Slam, showed he had the weapons to succeed on the biggest stage. Are absolutely all positives to take away, he said. I’ve learned my game. I feel really confident in my game. I believe I can compete with anyone. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

