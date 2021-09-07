Local hockey teams are eager to get started as rules return to ‘normal’ this fall | Sport

Gone are the face masks, the shorter matches and even shorter schedules. The return is full 11-on-11 play, 15-minute regulatory quarters and regular season slates, and especially corners.

To which the players and coaches of North Shore high school hockey teams in 2021 say: Welcome back! We sure missed you.

“We can’t wait to get back to normal field hockey,” said Trish Murphy, Beverly’s longtime head coach, echoing the thoughts of many of her coaching colleagues.

However, it’s not as simple as handing out uniforms, setting up a lineup and hoping your team scores more goals than your opponents. More strategy will be used this year than ever as coaches attempt to navigate these changing and sometimes choppy waters.

“It will be a lot of fun and have a sense of normalcy that comes with playing 11-on-11 again. And no masks, thank goodness!” said Hamilton-Wenham’s Leigh Shea.

“I think the girls are so grateful to have a full team on the pitch again, but with that it will take time to get used to having more players on the pitch and spreading it out again.”

More players, more challenges

Veteran Bishop Fenwick head coach Marybeth Mahoney, whose team won the newly created Catholic Central League Cup last fall, said striking the right balance will play a big part in her team’s success.

“Last year that balance was finding who could run up and down the whole field in that 7-on-7 format and which positions suited them best,” Mahoney said. “This year it’s more about looking at strength and field positioning so that the players don’t crowd and keep the field spread out with more players on it. It’s more about figuring out how to maintain fluidity with more people.”

It will certainly be an adjustment period for most teams, especially those where many of their players got their first varsity experience playing 7v7 and now need to figure out how to switch back to the traditional 11v11 field setup.

“It’s going to be a challenge to play with 11 on the entire field,” admitted Masconomet head coach Maggie Bridgeo, whose team dominantly won all ten games a year ago. “Last season we were able to leverage our speed and spread the other teams, but with a full squad we will have to focus on using all parts of the field.”

“It’s a big change that takes some getting used to,” admitted Murphy.

But there are also benefits to be gained from it.

“It will definitely be an adjustment to return,” admitted freshman Danvers boss Kristen McCarthy. “However, 7v7 was a great opportunity for the girls to learn how to spread the field wider, which we plan to continue as we move back to 11v11.”

“When you prepare for a sport like 11 on 11, it’s a different game plan,” noted Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri. “Hopefully it will allow us to go back to our game plan from two years ago.”

The market in a bind

Another very important change returning this fall is penalty corners, which were abolished in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. The potential for more scoring increases immediately as match officials will again look for attacking players fouled by defenders in the striking circle or within 25 yards of the net.

Only those who had varsity experience as a sophomore in the fall of 2019 plus a few freshmen who saw time are familiar with corners at this level, meaning almost every team in the area will learn quickly.

“That’s why,” said Linda Rice-Collins, dean of North Shore hockey coaches, entering her 44th season at Marblehead, “the circle game strategy needs a lot of work.”

“It’s the biggest change I’m happy about,” said new Ipswich head coach Nikki Pignone. “They’re a big part of the field hockey I’ve missed as a coach, and my players were certainly excited to hear they’d have them back. Corners can have a big impact on a game if teams are willing to take the opportunities. when they are given.”

McCarthy, whose Danvers team should be one of the more offensively gifted teams in the region, plans to capitalize “as much as possible.” She foresees more shots and chances up front.

At the other end of the spectrum, a young, still-growing squad like Shea’s Hamilton-Wenham club will be looking for corners to help with scoring opportunities.

“I think one of the biggest mistakes they made last year was taking corners out of the game,” Mahoney admitted. “It’s such an advantage offensively and it forces defenders to play a cleaner game in the circle because of the penalties.”

Finally back

A smaller but no less important element of the game this season, Rice said, is the halves without more frequent timeouts coming into play.

For example, some schools with larger rosters, such as Masconomet and Marblehead, will switch regularly to get as many players into games as possible.

“We have girls who have been involved in the Masco program since the third and fourth grades,” Bridgeo said, “and we like to get them into the games as much as possible while still involving our younger players in the faster ones. .tempo varsity games.”

The only North Shore program not to set up a team in 2020, Pingree, is nearly off to launch now that private schools have been given the big light to do so again. The Highlanders captured the New England Prep School Athletic Conference Small School Championship in 2019 and would love nothing more than to do it again.

“Not having played last year was hard,” admitted head coach Jen Richardson, “but all that pent-up frustration is going to fuel these kids this year. I think they really get that every year not given, so make every day memorable and take advantage of time on the field and together will have extra special meaning.”

