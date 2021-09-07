George Russell: Why Mercedes had to sign him – and what it could mean for team harmony

Before joining Williams in 2019, Russell was a test driver for Mercedes

Every now and then a Formula 1 driver comes along who, very early in his career, leaves no doubt that he is a rare and special talent.

The 23-year-old Briton has been in F1 since 2019 and drives a car that belongs on or close to the back of the grid in all but one of the races of that time.

And yet Russell excels almost every weekend, doing something that will make people sit up and take notice, and further emphasize his credentials as a star of the future.

Everyone has seen it. From Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, who has made the decision to promote Russell, to the driver’s rivals.

Last year, before making his comeback with Alpine this season, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso was asked which of the younger generation of drivers had impressed him the most as he watched from the sidelines.

“George Russell is the one who surprises me every weekend,” said Alonso. “How he drives the Williams. No mistakes. I’m really amazed at his natural speed.”

Russell, he said, “did something special every weekend”.

At Monaco this year, Russell became the latest driver Alonso swapped helmets with to add to the collection on display at his museum in Oviedo, northern Spain. Alonso wrote on the one he gave to Russell, “George, you rock. Future world champion.”

The admiration is shared on the grid. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, a contemporary and friend of Russell, says he is “just extremely talented” and “special”. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen says he is “very impressive”.

What makes Russell special?

The catalog of high-quality moments Russell has compiled while driving his uncompetitive Williams is long, but it’s worth mentioning a few highlights.

Last year there was a qualifying session at the Tuscan Grand Prix when he set his fastest qualifying lap despite going completely off the road onto the grass at 273mph, leaving the Savelli left-hander and holding his foot down hard through the even faster, flat road. from Arrabiatta bends that immediately follow.

That breathtaking courage kept intact a record that stands to this day – in more than two and a half seasons, he has never been beaten by a teammate at Williams.

On average, the Williams is the ninth fastest car over one lap this season. Still, Russell has qualified him in the top 10 three times in 12 races and his average starting position is 12th.

Russell has been so good at qualifying that he has been given a nickname to reflect that: ‘Mr Saturday’.

He excels in qualifying almost at the start of the race, but by far the standout performance was in the rain at the Belgian Grand Prix last month.

With a lap that will go down in history as one of the most impressive of all time, Russell put the Williams on the front row. In doing so, he beat Hamilton, who has delivered some of his most brilliant wet performances, in a Mercedes. Think about what that says about the level at which Russell operated.

With Russell, though, it’s not just about one-lap pace. There was this year Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, when Russell contested ninth place in damp conditions with Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas, before the pair crashed as Russell tried to pass.

And this year’s Austrian Grand Prix, when he held off Alonso’s much faster 14-lap Alpine for 10th with one of the best racing craft displays ever, before finally succumbing to the inevitable with three laps to go.

Mercedes messed up what should have been a debut win for Russell at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix

But perhaps most importantly, last year was Russell’s one-off race for Mercedes Grand Prize of Sakhir, when he came in for Hamilton after the seven-time champion contracted coronavirus.

Russell had only two days’ notice. The car didn’t suit him – his shoulder hurt and he had to wear riding boots that were too small for his feet to get into the cockpit. He needed ice on bruises at the end of each day in the car, and he used Hamilton’s shift and clutch paddles, which were too small for his fingers.

Still, he missed pole for Bottas by just 0.026 seconds, won the start and was well on his way to a maiden victory when Mercedes discarded the race with a pit stop error during a safety car period.

Wolff said in the aftermath of that race: “It won’t be George’s last attempt to win a race. This is just the beginning of a fairy tale that didn’t work today and I would say a new star has been born .

“We’ve learned that George Russell is someone to count on in the future. He has all the potential and all the ingredients a future star needs.”

Williams will miss Russell, but they accept that Wolff could not reasonably make any other decision.

Their head of engineering is Dave Robson, who was World Champion Jenson Button’s race engineer at McLaren in 2009 before joining Williams. Robson says, “George is exceptionally good — like, really, really, really good.

“He has an enormous amount of natural talent, all those things that you cannot learn and cannot describe. He has learned an enormous amount. Hopefully, when he looks back on being extremely successful, he will realize how much he has learned from a few difficult years.

“He also has a very good personality – determined and demanding as he has to be, but also sensible and calm. We should see him more often in a more competitive car [to judge him definitively], but he has what it takes to be really successful.”

How will it affect Mercedes?

An interesting subplot from this season was Hamilton’s general lack of enthusiasm for the idea of ​​Russell as his teammate whenever the subject came up.

Hamilton, despite being sure of which direction the wind was blowing on Wolff’s decision, has taken every opportunity to say he would have preferred Bottas to stay, and to show how great their working relationship is and how good the team is with them together. .

Until, that is, last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix. With Russell’s move virtually an open secret within F1, Hamilton admitted his future partner was “incredibly talented”.

Bottas was an excellent team player and for the most part an accommodating and supportive partner for Hamilton, who said he felt obligated to defend his current team-mate. But fundamentally, the Finn hasn’t been particularly close to Hamilton’s level either.

Hamilton is statistically the best driver of all time and would defend himself against anyone. But he knows all about what can happen when a team-mate challenges him, whether he’s close in performance, as Alonso was in 2007, or by working hard to minimize his weaknesses and doing his best to balance Hamilton’s inner self. to disturb. the team and benefited from an off-set reliability, as happened with Nico Rosberg.

What does a young F1 driver do on his day off in Monaco?

Each time, the competitive tension was off the scale and there was almost no harmony in the team.

Wolff has always said he wanted to prevent this from happening again, and that was one of the reasons he kept Bottas for so long.

Now Hamilton is approaching 37. He still has a contract for at least two more years with Mercedes, but biology alone puts him closer to the end of his career than to the beginning. Wolff has had to think about the future and Russell has made the case of signing him too compelling to ignore. Not to mention that not signing him would have meant risking losing him, not something Wolff thought was a wise idea.

Among the many benefits is that a Hamilton-Russell lineup is expected to make a stronger team from Mercedes en route to an era where the cars are expected to be much closer together in terms of performance after the major rule change that will be introduced next year.

How will Russell compare to Hamilton? That remains to be seen. But Hamilton’s title rival Max Verstappen said: “He will certainly make it very difficult for Lewis.”

Alonso says: “It gets more interesting because maybe Valtteri wasn’t quick enough on a few occasions to put some pressure on Lewis. With George we see better competition within the team.”

This is now a whole new level of challenge for Russell.

He will compete every weekend against the best driver on the grid – arguably the best driver ever – in a competitive car, and it is not certain how he will go about it. But it seems a reasonable assumption based on the evidence to date that he will be a significantly greater threat to Hamilton than Bottas has been.

And Wolff seems to know. After Sakhir last year, he said of a potential partnership between Hamilton and Russell: “It would be an interesting situation to have them both on the team and maybe drive a little wild for all of us and maybe we’ll have that in the future.”

That future now has a start date — March next year. Strap yourself in. It could really be something to see.