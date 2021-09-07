Cricket: WBBL is about to change as a revamped finals system comes into play





The Covid puzzle of the summer is expected to claim more cricket matches in Sydney as the WBBL revamps the finals system to reward the best performing team with direct passage to a major home final. The opening games of the WBBL season, scheduled to start on October 14, will be moved from North Sydney Oval and Bankstown amid the ongoing Covid crisis in NSW as the juggling act for Cricket Australia continues. Several domestic men’s one-day matches to be played starting this weekend have already been postponed and have yet to be rescheduled. But the officials are plowing on with full intent to play all games, including the 56 games of the WBBL season which will end with a new finals system. We are committed to ensuring that cricket remains a leading sport for women and girls by having a full, safe and successful Weber WBBL|07 season, said Alistair Dobson, CEO of Big Bash Leagues. We learned many lessons from organizing full WBBL and BBL seasons last summer and are confident that another safe and successful summer is ahead. Continue to work closely with our clubs, state and territory governments, health authorities and broadcasters in the lead up to the Weber WBBL|07 season, which remains on track to begin October 14. In addition to earning a new naming sponsor, Weber Barbecues, officials have decided to change the finals system. Last year’s petty premiers, the Melbourne Stars, were forced to play three finals, none at home, after losing their opening final and eventually losing the decider to the Sydney Thunder. Camera icon Meg Lanning of Stars and her team after losing last year’s WBBL final. Image. Phil Hillyard Credit: News Corp Australia This season, four of the eight teams still qualify for the final, but the team that finishes on top will go straight to and host the decider on November 27. However, the venue for the final may still be subject to border restrictions. For example, an actual home final for one of the NSW or Victorian teams could be completely dependent on the restrictions in place at the time. The teams that finish second through fourth will play their finals at the same venue for two days, with third place becoming fourth. The winner of that match then plays second for the right to face the best placed team in the final. Those matches will be played at the home location of the second-placed team, again pending border restrictions and public health conditions. Dobson said the new finals system created an incentive to finish on top more than ever. Not only will teams have a guaranteed path to the finals, they will also have the support of a strong home crowd, he said. The competition sees the final as a big party moment in the summer of Big Bash.

