College football predictions after week one // The Observer

With the first full week of college football in the books, it’s time to make some predictions for the upcoming season.

1. Georgia and Alabama make the CFP

Following Georgias victory over Clemson this past weekend, the Bulldogs are in a great position to make the College Football Playoffs, even if they lost in the SEC championship game. The only remaining ranked game on the schedule for Georgia is against Florida. The Bulldogs’ defense looked sensational against Clemson, and if JT Daniels and Georgia’s attack can get things together they will be hard to beat. If Bryce Young and Alabama continue to look the same as Saturday, it is entirely possible to present Alabama and Georgia undefeated in the SEC Championship. I have to imagine that the loser of that game also makes the play-offs.

2. Clemson does not pass the CFP

Clemsons’ only chance for a regular season ranked win could be against Georgia on Saturday, as they now have zero ranked teams on the schedule. Without regular season games against Miami, UNC and Virginia Tech, it’s hard to imagine any of Clemson’s opponents in the top 25. Even if the Tigers take a ranked win in the ACC Championship, it may not be enough to get the Tigers back into the playoff picture, depending on how things play out elsewhere in the country.

3. Iowa State will end with at least three losses

Iowa State was one of the most hyped teams to come into the season, but they didn’t look like the seventh-ranked teams in the country against FCS Northern Iowa last weekend. In the 16-10 win, the Wildcats surprisingly had Cyclone back Breece Hall, leaving him with just three yards per carry. Iowa State plays against Iowa next week and has games against Texas and Oklahoma this season. It’s hard to imagine them winning any of those games unless they significantly improve their game.

4. Bryce Young will win the Heisman

In Alabama’s 44-13 win over Miami, Bryce Young was 27/38 for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Young showed that he could step into Alabamas offense and perform at a high level. With Spencer Rattler, JT Daniels and Breece Hall struggling elsewhere in the country, it looks like Young is now the early favorite for the Heisman. I expect Young will feel even more comfortable in the Alabama system and by the end of the year he will be the final pick to win the trophy.

5. Iowa wins the Big Ten West and challenges for a Big Ten title

Iowa blasted Indiana 34-6 on Saturday in a stunning demonstration of offensive and defensive prowess. Iowas’ defenses are always solid, but if their offense can continue to grow around Tyler Goodson and quarterback Spencer Petras falling back, they could be very hard to beat going forward. If Iowa can take the win against Iowa State next week, the only two remaining ranked games on the schedule will be Penn State at home and Wisconsin on the road. The Hawkeyes are now the clear favorites to win the Big Ten West, and they could definitely be in the playoffs if they get upset in the Big Ten Championship game.

6. USC-UCLA determines the winner of the PAC-12

USC looked impressive in their week of a 30-7 win over San Jose State, and UCLA surprisingly won LSU by 11 points. Neither team has to play Oregon in regular-season crossover matches, and the PAC-12 schedule is seemingly manageable for both teams. The two teams will face each other in the Colosseum at the end of November, and the winner of that match should be in the best position to win the PAC-12 South. Since Oregon isn’t looking great in their opener this week, I’m excited to see one of these PAC-12 South teams win the PAC-12 Championship game this year.

7. Oklahoma won’t end the year undefeated

Oklahoma was very lucky to sneak away with a win against Tulane in week one. Spencer Rattler did not look impressive in the season opener, and he will have to be much better going forward if the Sooners are to prove themselves as national title contenders. Oklahoma tends to choke early in the season and I expect Spencer Rattler and his company to struggle again in the near future. I expect a loss to Oklahoma in the coming weeks.

8. Cincinnati will fight for a place in the CFP

Cincinnati is arguably the best non-power five team in the CFP era, and they have a shot at taking a massive win against Notre Dame in early October. If the Bearcats can find a way to win in South Bend, they should have no problem managing their AAC schedule. There’s never been a non-power five team that seriously argued for a spot in the CFP, but when they’re 13-0 with a top ten road win against Notre Dame, it’s going to be hard to get them out. to leave.

9. Florida State Finishes the Ranking Season

Florida State looked like a different team against the Irish on Sunday night. Looks like McKenzie Milton should be QB1 for the Seminoles going forward. If so, I expect teams will have a hard time stopping the Florida state offense. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, they still have games to go against four ranked teams. They play UNC, Clemson, Miami and Florida, and only one of them is at home. It will be a tough schedule to navigate, but the Seminoles should be ready.