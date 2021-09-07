Alpha Esports Announces Exclusive Partnership with Apna Hockey





Both parties host and operate multiple esports competitions in NHL 22 under the Apna Hockey brand VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP), (OTC PINK:APETF), (“alpha” or the “Business“) today announces that it has signed a partnership with Apna Hockey, the world’s first South Asian hockey network. Under the terms of this partnership: GamerzArena will be the exclusive platform for all of Apna Hockey’s online esports events, where the company will host and operate a variety of gaming tournaments under the Apna Hockey brand.

Apna Hockey will leverage its existing relationships in esports to promote the company’s subscription service, GamerzArena+. The company promotes Apna Hockey and offers unique prizes for Apna Hockey players, including hockey equipment, gift cards and more.

The company and Apna Hockey will market joint events and tournaments for both users and player bases. “Apna Hockey has done an amazing job in establishing a program for the South Asian community and we are proud to support these kinds of initiatives in any way we can,” said interim CEO Matthew Schmidt. “In addition, we are continuing to execute yet another collaboration that will help increase our user base and increase the awareness of GamerzArena. Apna Hockey has a deep network in the traditional sports world that we will also try to leverage.” “Apna Hockey is excited to partner with Alpha and use their esports platform to diversify and grow the game of hockey,” said Lali Toor, founder of Apna Hockey. “We believe esports is a gateway for new kids to the sport of hockey to participate in our interactive esports tournaments, win prizes and eventually get into the actual sport, and when they do, Apna Hockey will be there to help them.” support in every way possible.” Apna Hockey, founded by Lali Toor & Dampy Brar, became the world’s first South Asian hockey network in April 2017. Apna Hockey’s mandate is to grow and diversify the game of hockey at all levels. At the grassroots level, Apna Hockey has hosted hockey camps in Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto for the past 3.5 years to increase hockey participation within the South Asian community. The platform itself showcases female and male prominent hockey players, coaches, instructors, media members in the community. In 2020, Brar received the National Hockey League Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award for his work with Apna Hockey. The award is presented annually during the NHL awards to an individual who has worked to make a positive impact on his or her community, culture or society through the sport of hockey. Story continues Alpha Esports Tech Inc. Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, e-commerce, and other rapid growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass appeal to modern gaming platforms. More information at: www.alphatech.inc Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected] – 604 359 1256 Media and Public Relations: – [email protected] On behalf of the Board of Directors Jonathan Anastas chairman and director Forward-looking statement This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding statements regarding the Company’s business, products and future of the Company. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated in these statements, depending, among other things, on the risks that the Company’s products and plan will differ from those mentioned in this press release and the company may not be able to execute its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc. Check out the source version at accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/662908/Alpha-Esports-Announces-an-Exclusive-Partnership-with-Apna-Hockey

