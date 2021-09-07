Solheim Cup: Europe wins historic drama-filled match against Team USA





Europe’s rookie Matilda Castren had the nerve to roll home a five-foot putt on the 18th to secure her singles win over American Lizette Salas, thus securing her team’s successful defense of the biennale set golf tournament in which the best professional women’s golfers from Europe and the US compete against each other.

Emily Pedersen secured the victory by winning the final match, sparking scenes of jubilant celebrations as European captain Catriona Matthew was lifted up to the performance

The Scotsman became the first European captain to win the competition twice – and given that her team had entered the competition as an underdog, the 52-year-old was clearly delighted after that, although she did admit it was her last Solheim Cup.

“It’s up to someone else now. I think we have so many good players from the past and I think everyone deserves the chance to be captain,” Matthew told media afterwards.

“I think I was part of the Solheim, I was lucky enough to play in nine and I captained two, and I had a fantastic time. It’s the best week I’ve had every two years, and I’ve been on it for over 20 years now, I’m sure I’ll be there, but it’s someone else’s turn.” Among the many social media congratulations to the European team was a message from Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, who is hoping for more European success on US soil later this month as his team faces US opposition in Whistling Straits. “What an inspiring performance from Team Europe,” Harrington said on Twitter. Down to the wire Going into Monday’s final day of play, the European team had a 9-7 lead over their hosts and needed just five points to clinch a memorable win. And the singles day couldn’t have started better for the visitors, winning the first three points to extend their lead. However, Team USA came back roaring and won runs from the next five games to narrow the deficit to two with four games left. But faced with tough opposition in a hostile environment — there were 130,000 fans on the track in Toledo — Castren was able to summon her courage to silence the home crowd and claim Europe’s second-ever Solheim Cup win on American soil. . READ: The Art of Caddying – What Makes a Good Golf Partner? Just six weeks ago, she won the 2021 Gant Ladies Open in her native Finland to earn Ladies European Tour membership. And now she is the winner of the Solheim Cup. “It’s hard to put into words now. I think I’m still shaking,” said an emotional Castren. “I just knew I was looking at the board and I knew it was going to be an important putt, and I wanted to make it. Me and (Caddy) Mikey (Patterson) read it and we read it perfectly and it went in. “I’m just so happy right now, and I’m not sure what the final scores are, but I’m just… Yeah, a lot of emotions right now.” Performing on the biggest stage However, it was another rookie who stole the show this weekend. Ireland’s Leona Maguire, the first Irish to compete in the event, never looked horrified at the Ohio Women’s Golf Festival. After her decisive 5&4 victory over previously undefeated American rookie Jennifer Kupcho, the 26-year-old finished as the tournament’s top scorer with four and a half points from her five games. A quick start on Monday helped Maguire maintain her unbeaten debut in the Solheim Cup. “I just wanted to put pressure on Jen from the start. She’s a phenomenal player; we’ve played many times before and I knew I had to have my ‘A’ match today and luckily there was still some energy in my legs and I was able to make it happen.” Team Europe captain Matthew praised Maguire afterwards and also praised the unity of her team. “This team, we’re always one team and we win as a team or we lose as a team. It’s hard to pick individuals. I think they’ve all played fantastically well, so we’re all one team.” ‘Low blow…be better…you’re better’ Though the golf standard dazzled, it wouldn’t be a Solheim Cup without some controversy. Nelly Korda’s putt, which was in front of the eagle on Saturday, ended painfully close to the hole. The American fell to her knees in frustration as her opponent, Madelene Sagstrom, threw the ball back to her. When the players go to the next hole, an official can be heard the European players say that because Korda’s ball didn’t get 10 seconds on the edge of the hole to see if it would fall, the putt would be counted as an eagle and not a birdie. The incident got many people comment on social media, including Tommy Fleetwood’s caddy, Ian Finnis, who said : “Listened again and the caddy was absolutely right!! ‘Don’t do that anymore!! [sic] even hang over the hole” Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos In response to Finnis’ tweet, former world number 1 Lee Westwood said : “Some people will be able to look in the mirror this morning and some people won’t.” Korda’s sister, Jessica, Westwood replied, proverb : “Low blow … be better … you are better.” She sent another tweet shortly after that seemingly alluding to the incident, saying: “So much hate on Twitter. Look in the mirror and ask yourself if you would talk to your loved ones the way you talk to us. Think twice before tweeting . And stop hiding, because we can see you.”

