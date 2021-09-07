Sports
Daryl Mitchell: Worcestershire legend to retire at the end of 2021, aged 37
Worcestershire legend Daryl Mitchell will retire at the end of the season after 19 years of service at New Road.
The prolific opener, who captained the Pears for six seasons, was offered a new deal, but only for red ball cricket.
Mitchell, 37, who has been president of the Professional Cricketers’ Association since 2017, will instead take on a full-time role with the PCA.
“It’s been a great time for me here,” Mitchell said. “From October, I will be stepping into the PCA role full-time.”
He added: “I am in a fortunate and privileged position to be able to make the transition from playing to that role.”
Mitchell was the first Worcestershire captain to be born within the county boundary in 85 years when he… took over as skipper from Vikram Solanki in August 2010.
The Pears twice won promotion to Division One of the County Championship under his captaincy, which he relinquished at the end of the 2016 season when he replaced by Joe Leach and was then elected president of the PCA.
He was also a member of the Worcestershire team that won the Pro40 title in 2007 and the T20 Blast in 2018.
In addition to his 2,310 runs of 22.87 in T20, Mitchell is the only player from Worcestershire to have taken a century of wickets with his often pioneering medium pacers – a total that now stands at 101, with an economy of 7.68.
He also made 3,466 runs at 33.65 in List A cricket, taking 81 wickets.
In the first-class match, he had an unusual introduction to County Championship cricket as Worcestershire’s first mid-match substitute in June 2005, when Gareth Batty was called up for Test duty on an away game against Somerset in Bath – and Mitchell played the final two days.
He took 42 minutes to make just 4 before getting stuck for the wicket by Andy Caddick. But he made up for it the following week when, on his full-length debut, with number six, he made an unbeaten five-hour half-century for the Pears against Leicestershire at Grace Road.
He first opened the at bat in the final game of that 2005 season – and he has remained there in red ball cricket ever since, hitting 38 hundreds (sixth on Worcestershire’s all-time list of centurions) in his total. of 13,874 first class runs at an average of 38.75.
Changes on New Road
Mitchell’s farewell is the latest in a series of departures from veteran players from New Road in recent weeks.
Riki Wessels left on July 31 after receiving parole from his contract that was due to expire at the end of the season.
Ross Whiteley then announced that he would not take up the offer of a new contract and is now a target for both Sussex and Yorkshire.
In addition, Wayne Parnell did not see the last scheduled year of his three-year contract and signed for Northants instead in March, as the Pears could no longer use him as a Kolpak player after Brexit.
Aside from Mitchell, Whiteley and Parnell, there is already speculation about the future of another member of Worcestershire’s T20 Blast winning side from three years ago, Moeen Ali.
The England all-rounder has just one season left on the five-year deal he has signed in November 2017.
Birmingham-born Moeen, 34, has long been linked with a return to Edgbaston to join his first county of Warwickshire – and he led Birmingham Phoenix to the first hundred finals this summer.
