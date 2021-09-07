Sports
College Football Odds, Lines, Picks, Predictions for Week 2, 2021: Proven Model Supporting Iowa State, Michigan
The first official week of the college football season was a turbulent affair with six higher-ranking teams going under. This week can be just as exciting and Week 2’s college football schedule is full of several off-conference confrontations before teams get into their conference schedules. No. 11 Oregon visiting No. 4 Ohio State is the best matchup, and Caesars Sportsbook has the house Buckeyes as the favorite with 14 points. Elsewhere, No. 21 Texas heads north to take on Arkansas and the Longhorns are 6.5-point favorites in last week’s 2 college football spreads.
Former Big 12 rivals, Colorado and No. 6 Texas A&M, will converge in College Station, Texas, where the Aggies are 17-point favorites in Week 2’s college football odds. With so many rare and intriguing matchups taking place, it would certainly be helpful are to have some help placing your Week 2 college football bets. Before making any pick or prediction for college football in week 2, make sure you check out the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five years, the proprietary computer model has generated astonishing profits of over $3,600 for $100 players at its best. choice of college football against the spread. It also entered Week 1 of the 2021 season with a 57-37 run on all of the top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now it has turned its attention to the last week 2college soccer opportunities from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup.Go here to see every choice.
Top Predictions for College Football in Week 2
One of the top college football picks the model recommends for Week 2: No. 7 Iowa State covers as a four-point favorite against in-state rival Iowa. Running back Breece Hall is one of the best players in the country, taking sixth in last year’s Heisman vote. He was good for 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Week 1 vs. Northern Iowa, and the model projects him to have 100 rushing yards alone against Iowa.
While Iowa looked impressive in its 34-6 stomping of Indiana last week, the Hawkeyes struggled to move the ball through the air. QB Spencer Petras completed just 48.1 percent of his passes, had zero passing touchdowns and finished with just 145 yards. The model sees the Hawkeyes being one-dimensional against the state of Iowa, with Petras failing to reach 200 passing yards. Iowa State covers more than 50 percent of the simulations while the Big 12 gets one over the Big Ten in this matchup.
Another one of the model’s college football predictions: Michigan (-6) covers against Washington in a Big Ten vs. Pac-12 match up. Michigan settled matters against West Michigan last week with a dominant ground game reaching more than 300 yards. The model sees it only needs half that yardage over Washington, as QB Cade McNamara will tear apart the Huskies defense through the air. The SportsLine model projects McNamara to throw more than 200 yards and two touchdowns against a vulnerable Huskies defense.
Washington had arguably the most shocking result of Week 1 when it fell to FCS school Montana 13-7. QB Dylan Morris threw three interceptions and it doesn’t get any easier against an improved Wolverines defense at The Big House. Washington is expected to field only 22 points against Michigan and the simulations show the Wolverines score 34. The model lets Michigan cover the six-point spread in more than 60 percent of the simulations, and it has the crossover in more than 50 percent of the sims.
How to make school football choices for week 2
The model has also made a call about who wins and covers in every other game on the week 2 school football schedule, calling for multiple outright disruptions.You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.
So what college football choices can you make with confidence? And which favorites are going down fast? View the latest odds for university football below visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning and cover the spread, all from a tried and true computer model that has brought in over $3,600 in profits over the past five seasons, and invent.
Week 2 College Football Odds (via Caesars)
Here are the college football lines for some of Week 2’s most notable matchups
Friday Sept 10.
Kansas vs. Coastal Carolina (-27, 53)
Featured game | Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Kansas Jayhawks
UTEP vs Boise State (-27, 55.5)
Featured game | Boise State Broncos vs UTEP Miners
Saturday 11 September
Oregon vs Ohio State (-14, 63.5)
Featured game | Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks
Tennessee vs Pittsburgh (-3, 54.5)
Featured game | Tennessee Volunteers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Colorado vs Texas A&M (-17, 52)
Featured game | Colorado Buffaloes vs. Texas A&M Aggies
UAB in Georgia (-26, 44.5)
Featured game | Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Navy vs Air Force (-6.5, 40.5)
Featured game | Navy midshipmen vs. air force falcons
State of Iowa vs Iowa (+4.45)
Featured game | Iowa State Cyclones vs Iowa Hawkeyes
Arkansas vs. Texas (-6.5, 57)
Featured game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Longhorns
Washington at Michigan (-6, 50.5)
Featured game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies
Stanford at USC (-17.5, 51.5)
Featured game | USC Trojans vs Stanford Cardinal
