From 19 athletes in Rio 2016 to 19 medals in Tokyo 2020 The Telling Graph of Indias Paralympians





Pramod Bhagat, Avani Lekhara, Krishna Nagar, Sumit Antil and Manish Narwal – India has never seen five gold medalists at the Paralympics in one edition before. For the record, India had sent a total of 19 athletes to Rio 2016! (More sports news) Coincidentally, five years later, India finished their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with a whopping 19 medals, including five golds. India’s best finish at the Paralympics was in 2016 and 1984 Los Angeles Games – four medals in each of the editions. Out of 162 countries participating in Tokyo 2020, India finished 24th in the overall standings. Sumit Antil’s monster throw of 68.55m destroyed the 10-man field and restored his own world record. Photo – AP. When the legendary Devendra Jhajharia missed out on a third Paralympic gold in men’s javelin, Sumit Antil seized the opportunity to become the new king in the F64 category. Antil broke his own world record three times en route to gold. Not forgetting 19-year-old Jaipur shooter Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympic Games and emerged as a dash of elfin energy in the Indian squad. MAKE UP At a time when India’s archers are under huge criticism for having a blank shot (only one in 15 archers made it to the final) at the Tokyo Olympics, their Paralympic Games counterparts brought the country some consolation with five medals in the discipline, including two each from Lekhara and Singhraj Adhana. There were also a few firsts for India at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, with Bhavina Patel (silver) taking home the country’s first table tennis medal, while Harvinder Singh breaking the archery jinx with a bronze. Bhavina even sent world number 5 Borislava Rankovic Peric from Serbia on her way to her silver. Bhavinaben Patel became the first Indian table tennis player to win a Paralympic medal. Photo – PCI The highest for India at the Tokyo Paralympic Games was the track, which earned a whopping eight medals, including three for javelin throw and four for high jump. The shuttles were not allowed to stay behind. In badminton’s first outing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, India won four medals, including two golds to etch their name in the history books. COMMUTE TO GLORY World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat started the attack with the country’s first badminton Paralympic gold before Krishna Nagar finished with the same to conclude India’s memorable campaign. The country will also shine with pride for Suhas Yathiraj (Silver), who became the first IAS officer to receive a Paralympic medal. Krishna Nagar fulfilled his promise to make his countrymen smile by winning a medal. Photo – AP/PTIA The number of medals could have been close to 30 if nine of our athletes hadn’t missed the podium in any way. While Swaroop Unhalkar (shooting), Sandeep Chaudhary, Navdeep and Soman Rana (athletics) and Tarun Dhillon (badminton) finished fourth in their respective events, Sakina Khatun (powerlifting), Ram Pal and Amit Saroha (athletics) and Rahul Jakhar ( shooting) finished fifth. Apart from the hard work and determination of the athletes during pandemic times, the credit also goes to the entire Paralympic Committee of India, the National Sports Federations, the TOP program of the Government and the Sports Authority of India for making India a formidable force on the sports world map and paving the way for a towering show in Paris 2024. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

