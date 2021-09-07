AB de Villiers no longer concerned about team selection tweet stands out after India win against England at The Oval | Cricket





Cricketers, both current and former, flooded Twitter with their congratulations to the Virat Kohli-led Indian side after coming off a 157-run win against England in the fourth Test. People like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan, Virender Sehwag all praised India’s performance on Day 5 at The Oval, but former South African captain AB de Villiers tweet stood out for his different tone. De Villiers congratulated both India and England captains Virat Kohli and Joe Root for helping to craft the best ad for the game’s longest format, but also shared an important message for fans of the game. The legendary cricketer said Test cricket fans should enjoy the competition, skill and passion of the players on the pitch rather than worrying about team selection and other nonsense. Also read | Ganguly brags about Indian cricket supremacy, Vaughan tries to correct him “As spectators of Test Cricket, stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding before your eyes. You’re missing a good game!” tweeted de Villiers. “Well played India, good captain @imVkohli and great skills and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 and England! Great advertisement for our beautiful game! Excited for the final,” he added. The 37-year-old, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, arrived in the UAE on Monday for the second phase of the IPL. India beat England by 157 runs after their bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav knocked out the hosts for 210 on Day 5. . De Villiers didn’t directly mention Ashwin’s selection of India, but his tweet had plenty of clues in the direction of the same. Great to be back at RCB, says de Villiers De Villiers will be popping up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the remainder of IPL 2021. The lucrative competition, which was suspended in May due to an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in India and within the IPL bio bubble, will resume in the UAE from September 19. “It’s great to be back, looking forward to seeing everyone again. Some of the guys are in the UK but they’ll be joining us soon. We’ve got a good start to the tournament so we have a lot of momentum to get on.” I’m just looking forward to settling down and seeing everyone again,” de Villiers said in a video posted by RCB. “I’ve been playing with the boys for a bit, I also feel like a young kid ready to go again, very excited to be playing cricket again. RCB is currently third in the table with 10 points from seven games. The Kohli-led side will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabu on September 20. “I’m just getting ready for the IPL, I had a few hiccups here and there, a few things that got in the way that I had to overcome but I’m trying to get fit, hit some balls and then now for some isolation and then we’ll get back to work,” added de Villiers.

