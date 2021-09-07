Girls varsity hockey team ready for season opener against Manchester-Essex





Please support local advertisers By Alex Young With Ipswich Varsity Field Hockey hosting their opening game on September 7, Head Coach Nikki Pignone has outlined her expectations for the upcoming season. I am proud of the way the team comes together and does the job every day. I see the determination in every player and that alone gives me high hopes for our team this season. I know there are some consistently great teams in the CAL . to be [Cape Ann League], but I know we can compete with anyone. I expect great things from this team. Each player brings unique skills that go well with their teammates and I think this year will bring a strong squad on the pitch. Although Pignone didn’t get to experience Ipswichs first-hand last season, she was still busy coaching hockey. When asked about the changes she saw in the game and the rules from last year as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, her response was: I can say that our sport has changed significantly due to the rule changes put in place to keep athletes safe. to keep due to Covid. Please support local advertisers “Playing 7v7 changed the pace of the game and opened up the field a lot more, which had a positive impact, she said. Despite this comment, Pignone also stated that the decision to eliminate corners took away a huge offensive portion of the game. Those two changes made for a very different sport than we are used to. The changes can have a huge impact on game planning and make it harder to get used to the evolving playstyle. Finally, Pignone was asked if she wanted to add anything about the coaches and players. She turned to the players and said: Everyone will contribute and that makes me so excited. Our three senior captains are goalkeepers Morgan Bodwell, forward Lexi James and midfielder/defender Julia Moseley, who have many years of experience on the varsity team and are able to dominate on all lines of the game.” “We are also lucky enough to add foreign exchange students Linde Ruitenberg and Ella Vogler, which have added strength to both the offensive and defensive lines. Returnees Ashton Flather, Azza Lestage, Chloe Pszenny, Courtney Stevens and Faith De Boer have all impressed me during this preseason as well. Fans should get used to hearing all their names! As for the coaches, we are a happy team. Our JV coach Allison Tivnan is back for its fourth season. We are also accompanied by assistant again Lisa Cleverdon who has so much hockey knowledge in all positions, and my sister Sydney Pignone, who has been by my side throughout my hockey career, from playing at Ipswich High School to Lasell College, has joined the squad as our goalkeeping coach. The four of us are able to pay so much attention to each position and have an eye for detail during matches and training. Players and coaches alike, this tiger team is ready! Like this: Like it Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thelocalne.ws/2021/09/07/girls-varsity-hockey-team-ready-for-season-opener-against-manchester-essex/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos