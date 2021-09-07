giants vs. Rockies – Game Recap – September 6, 2021

DENVER — The San Francisco Giants arrived in Denver late and woke up early. They had just played an intense series against an old rival, so a disappointment in Colorado would have been excusable.

With the division ahead of the line, they had a lot of energy.

Thairo Estrada hit two of the San Franciscos’ four home runs, Kevin Gausman threw seven solid innings and the Giants defeated the Rockies 10-5 on Monday to maintain their one-game lead in the NL West.

This group came ready to play today. Late flight last night, get in at 1:30 in the morning, said manager Gabe Kapler. The whole crew has a very, very fast turnaround and eyestrain this morning. These guys were well tuned, prepared and ready to strike, from the first throw, of course.

The Major League-best Giants (88-50) this weekend took two out of three of the rival Dodgers to regain their sole possession of first place. Los Angeles won 5-1 in St. Louis on Monday.

Sunday’s game ended around 8:30 p.m. Colorado time and Monday’s first pitch was at 2:10 p.m. Instead of looking like a tired couple, the Giants jumped the Rockies early and rode to victory.

I expected everyone to be a little slow. We expended a lot of energy that last series, just mentally, because we were locked into every pitch, Gausman said. They were locked up from the start and made (Kyle) Freeland work.

Darin Ruf homered on the third pitch of the game and Buster Posey also went deep, giving San Francisco 206 home runs this season. Toronto also connected four times on Monday at Yankee Stadium to maintain its big league lead with 210.

Leading 8-1 in the fifth, Gausman (13-5) gave up three runs and five hits to give the Giants’ overworked bullpen a break. He also singled and scored a run.

I wanted to go at least seven; that was the purpose that went into it, Gausman said. I almost talked to Kap before the game, let me go 130 pitches, whatever it takes. These guys need a day off. I had a few quick innings, a few long (at bats) and then followed by a one-pitch out.

It was the first time that two Colorado-bred pitchers started against each other at Coors Field. Gausman attended Grandview High School in Aurora, 12 miles from Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, where Rockies played lefty Freeland.

Gausman won the matchup and struckout nine batters with one walk. Freeland (5-7) gave up seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings and gave up four homeruns.

It was cool, Freeland said. I wish we had a better fight.

Ruf started the game with his 15th homerun and Posey later hit his 17th. Estrada had a solo homerun in the fourth and a two-run shot in the fifth. Ruf batted in two with a triple to make it 8-1 after five innings.

Mauricio Dubn, who had three hits, delivered a two-run single in the sixth.

Trevor Story hit a two-run home run in the eighth and Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson had solo shots for Colorado.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: OF Mike Yastrzemski was late from the lineup due to a stomach problem. Steven Duggar started in place and batted in eighth. He ate something that didn’t agree with him and we tried to prepare him. I wouldn’t have had any problem if we ran out of players hitting Yaz, Kapler said. … Kris Bryant came out in the seventh. Kapler said the slugger suffered from wrist discomfort.

Rockies: RHP Peter Lambert (Tommy John-operation) threw 2 2/3 innings on Sunday with Double-A Hartford. Lambert last pitched in the majors on September 20, 2019.

ROSTER MOVES

San Francisco recalled right-handed Kervin Castro from Triple-A Sacramento and pushed right-handed Jay Jackson back to the River Cats.

SCARY MOMENT

Ruf was a bit too aggressive after Joshua Fuentes pop up in the seventh. Posey camped under the ball and while he made the catch. Ruf, who ran in from first base, slipped into Poseys’ left leg and knocked him down. Posey got up and stayed in the game.

We need to communicate better about pop-ups and fly balls, Kapler said.

SECOND TO ONE

Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon played in his 1,248th game for the club, one more than Carlos Gonzalez and 78 more than future Hall of Famer Larry Walker.

Blackmon is unlikely to catch Todd Helton for most games played with Colorado. Helton played in 2247 during his 17-year career, all with the Rockies.

NEXT ONE

RHP Logan Webb (8-3, 2.56 ERA) opens for the Giants on Tuesday against Colorado RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.13).

