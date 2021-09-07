Do you want to be part of Cricket Unique Fan Club where you can collect and trade your favorite moments? Rario has you covered

New Delhi: Founded by Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, Rario is a Singapore-based technology company launched with the aim of creating a fan-centric platform for cricket that allows people around the world to own a verifiable, real copy of art in the form of an image, video or audio from the world of cricket.Also Read – The Weeknd To Sell An Unreleased Song Through NFT Auction, Check The Date And Time Here

Rario is the world’s first and foremost cricket-based digital collectibles platform created solely with the intention of making rare collectibles accessible to fans around the world in an easy and seamless way. Also Read – This 10-second video clip has sold for a whopping Rs 48.4 crore, what’s special about it?

After being successfully launched on August 15, it became an instant hit with the users on the platform. After joining the Caribbean Premier League and Lanka Premier League, the platform already has players such as former Indian Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Faf du Plessis, Shakib Al Hasan and Shafali Verma on board as brand ambassadors for Rario.

The unique club for cricket fans provides its users with a platform to collect and trade their favorite video moments along with cricket artifacts and player cards that can give the user a potential financial advantage at some point. The hand-picked moments are curated by a team of cricket experts and analysts, officially licensed digital collectibles each containing a unique serial number and identifier powered by Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technology.

The Moment and Player cards are categorized as ‘Packs’, consisting of two or more moments or cards that are put together in a theme such as catches, wickets or shots. The packs are priced in levels of Silver, Gold, Black, and Unique, depending on the rarity of the moments they contain. A fixed edition of the packs would ensure that only a limited number of fans can own the moments from those packs.

Speaking exclusively with india.com, one of the founders of Rario, Ankit Wadhwa, went on to explain what can be considered a unique moment.

“You can record the live broadcast of the match or capture it with your camera in the stands, but you can’t use it on any forum because the rights of the tournament videos are with the boards. The uniqueness that exists in the moments we look at is in the official licenses. So these are officially issued and officially licensed NFTs by our partners. We started with CPL and LPL. We signed up to Abu Dhabi T10 a few days ago and there are more competitions that we are signing and there are several other talks that are at an advanced stage,” said Wadhwa.

On how blockchains and NFTs are changing the digital world, Wadhwa explained: “There was no way to guarantee its provenance in the digital world, and that’s what you own is guaranteed to be original and officially licensed. You make a copy of it and it looks identical So there is no difference between the copy that is officially licensed and a copy I may have. With NFTs and blockchain that is changing that you get the media officially from the original publisher along with a receipt or an account in the blockchain that says this is yours.

Speaking about how the collection and trade between users takes place, Wadhwa added: “It’s more like first come, first served (logging into the platform). You come in and you reserve the day the packs go on sale. you will be notified and have a few days to make your purchase, if we don’t we open it for someone else to buy and go through the traction we’ve received so far, almost nothing remains about.”

“Phase 1 is the purchase and holding your assets would mean believing in what you bought and in something that will grow in value in the future. Then it’s in your vault and you own it. Then we will launch our marketplace in September and the marketplace will allow you to refine your collection… You can keep and trade one collection, say the other two collections based on your fandom. You can market that and other people who are willing to buy something that you want to sell becomes a trade and it’s kind of bidding and asking,” he added.

Some of the key highlights the company has achieved so far: