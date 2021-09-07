



In season openers in three of the last four years against SEC teams, the Miami football team has been dominated on the line of scrimmage. Alabama, Florida and LSU combined for 29 loss tackles and 18 sacks. The Miami soccer team had 23 TFLs and four sacks combined against the Crimson Tide, Gators and Tigers. The Hurricanes also had trouble running and stopping running. Miami was able to stop the run against Florida, but Alabama and LSU thrived on the ground. Alabama and LSU combined for 69 carries for 303 yards, which is 4.39 yards per carry. Florida managed just 28 carry bags for 50 yards in the 2019 opener against Miami. The Hurricanes have performed admirably in their three openers against SEC teams over the past three seasons. Miami combined for 101 contributes for 258 for 2.55 YPC combined in the losses to the Tigers, Gators and Crimson Tide. Until Miami gets better in the trenches, it will be extremely difficult to compete in big competitions. National college football analysts and potential Miami recruits have noticed how the Hurricanes have been predominated in losses to SEC teams and in other big games. Four-star 2023 American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher and Brandon Marcello spoke out after Alabama’s loss over the trenches. “This definitely influenced me with Miami… Because I want to go somewhere, they’re great in the trenches.” Miami cannot block the Alabama front and cannot defeat the Alabama front line. That makes it quite difficult to win. — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) September 4, 2021 Fletcher spoke to Canesport as quoted in the Miami Herald by Barry Jackson. A running back wants to see an offensive line that can create jobs for him and protect the quarterback. According to Pro Football Focus via Jackson, DJ Scaife, Corey Gaynor and Jalen Rivers any allowed pockets. Scaife was pulled after 13 snaps after being punched, resulting in a strip sack for Alabama. Justice Oluwaseun replaced Scaife for the rest of the game. Gaynor and Rivers played all 66 snaps on offense. Alabama had seven TFLs, four sacks and held Miami to 31 carries for 88 yards. Marcello added his thoughts. “Still, the Hurricanes don’t look like a top-5 program. The talent and the depth just aren’t there in the trenches.” seven Miami offensive linemen were four stars coming out of high school. Alabama has 11 four-star OL on its roster and five that are five-star. Miami was far behind Alabama in the trenches. The Hurricanes signed a five-star defensive tackle from Leonard Taylor in 2021. Taylor must become a dominant force for Miami. Under Manny Diaz, the Miami football program was good at developing defensive linemen. Edge rushers of former Hurricanes Jaelan Phillips and Greg Rousseau were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Phillips and Rousseau never played together in Miami. Rousseau has withdrawn from the 2021 season. Rousseau was named second-team All-American after 19.5 TFLs and 15. sacks in 2019. Phillips earned second-team All-American in 2020 after recording 15 TFLs and eight sacks. They could have been a big help against Alabama. The talent and development for Miami must improve to compete at a higher level.

