Milton Academy hockey player sustains crippling injury; Dad says his will to fight is strong
Todd Bland, director of Milton Academys, expressed his support for the youngster Thibeault in a statement on Tuesday.
We all draw for Jake Thibeault, a dedicated, courageous and beloved member of the Milton Academy community, Bland said. We remain in close contact with Jake and his family and will continue to support his recovery journey.
Jake Thibeault, an 18-year-old Milton Academy senior, suffered a spinal cord injury on Saturday in an ice impact that fractured two vertebrae causing paralysis from the waist down and a minor brain hemorrhage, according to a statement posted to the Greg Hill Foundation, which An online fundraiser for the Thibeaults Michael Thibeault links to on his Facebook page.
Jake and his family will need help and support as Jake begins to recover from his injuries, said the foundation, which had raised more than $20,000 Tuesday morning to care for the injured teens.
Kevin Lizotte, former Jakes youth hockey coach, launched a second fundraising call on GoFundMe, which the elder Thibeault also linked to via Facebook. That fundraiser had raised more than $191,000 by Tuesday morning.
He is so much bigger than words, Lizotte wrote about his former player. For those who don’t know Jake, let me try. What makes Jake an excellent hockey player has less to do with skill and skating and so much more to do with character. Jake is one of the most dedicated, hard-working student athletes. He has more grit and determination than most 18-year-olds.
Lizotte described Jake Thibeault as the ultimate teammate, always ready to support his fellow players on the ice.
He is the first to pass the puck to create a perfect goal-scoring opportunity for teammate and the first kid to provide backup if someone disrespects his team, Lizotte wrote. He is positive and encouraging to others, both on and off the ice. Outside of the ice cream, he’s the first to hold the door and the last to order his meal. It embodies the motto of Milton Mustangs Dare to be true. He is a real gentleman, a real athlete, a real student, a real teammate and a real friend.
All of the money raised from the appeal, Lizotte continued, will go toward Jake Thibeaults’ rehabilitation needs, medical expenses and related expenses.
Jim Lattanzi, owner of Hollis Hills Farm in Fitchburg, where Jake Thibeault has worked for the past few years, said via Facebook that Jake has always shown dedication to his duties on the farm.
One of our own people needs your prayers and support, Lattanzi wrote Monday. Jake Thibeault, suffered a horrific accident this weekend resulting in a spinal cord injury while playing hockey. Jake came to me at age 13, running cross country for Fitchburg and asked for a job on the farm. He joined our team a year later and has been a favorite of the farm ever since. Jake always has the best attitude and an eagerness to work and learn. A talented hockey player, we had to work around his schedule but we could always find something for him here. I ask that you please keep him and his family in your prayers and please donate what you can.
Matt Brown, a former Norwood High School hockey player who suffered a crippling injury on the ice in 2010 at age 15, also tweeted support for the younger Thibeault on Tuesday.
Hang in there, Jake!, tweeted Brown, who is co-author of a book about his experience and who also embarked on the Matt Brown Foundation, which works to support people who have suffered spinal cord injuries. You have this. #Never stop.
Browns Foundation also tweeted encouraging words on Tuesday.
We are thinking of Jake Thibeault this morning, the group tweeted. Jake sounds like a fighter and ready to take on this challenge with everything he’s got. I hope everyone can keep Jake in their thoughts and prayers. The foundation is ready to help where we can.
Michael Thibeault said in his Facebook post Monday that his son was ready to lead his hockey team at Milton Academy this season, and he thanked head coach Paul Cannata for his support.
Paul has called Jake the greatest child on Earth, wrote Michael Thibeault. We love this man and could not have navigated where we are today without him. The elder Thibeault concluded his message by addressing his son directly, telling him that despite his injury, he would always be a great hockey player.
One day you will be back on the ice in one form or another, wrote Michael Thibeault. For all the coaches over the years, thank you all for helping him get closer to his dream. He may have missed his dream by the thinnest splinters, but in our eyes he made it. Now it’s time for him to create new dreams to chase!!!
Material from previous Globe stories has been used in this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.
