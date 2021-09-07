Game Preview: Red Raiders Open Home Slate with SFA





LUBBOCK, Texas Fresh off a dominating performance in the second half of last weekend against Houston, Texas Tech will be looking for a similar display this Saturday when the Red Raiders host Stephen F. Austin in their home opener. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. Fresh off a dominating performance in the second half of last weekend against Houston, Texas Tech will be looking for a similar display this Saturday when the Red Raiders host Stephen F. Austin in their home opener. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mark Neely and analyst Brandon Jacobs are calling the game from Jones AT&T Stadium as coverage will be via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The broadcast can be accessed from any desktop or laptop computer, personal mobile device, and television streaming services using the ESPN app. Registration for the subscription service can be found at ESPNPlus.com. Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game through 46 affiliates in the state of Texas and New Mexico, as Brian Jensen will have the call along with analyst John Harris, sideline reporter Chris Level and engineer Steve Pitts. The radio broadcast can also be heard on XM channel 211, Sirius channel 211 or via the TuneIn app. WITHIN THE SERIES Texas Tech will face Stephen F. Austin for the fourth time in program history on Saturday as the Red Raiders are 3-0 all-time against the Lumberjacks. All three encounters were lob-sided wins for the Red Raiders, who have an average win margin of just over 48 points in the series.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 2016 season opener, when Patrick Mahomes II racked up more than 500 yards in total offense in just over half of the game. The Red Raiders defeated the Lumberjacks, 69-17, in front of 69,097 fans, the 16th largest crowd in Jones AT&T Stadium history. Texas Tech also hosted SFA for a 58-3 rout late in the 2001 season and then a 61-13 win in 2013.

Saturday’s game coincides with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, a tragic event that eventually led to the first meeting between the two schools in 2001. SFA was not originally on the Texas Tech slate in 2001, but was added after the Red Raiders’ scheduled game at UTEP, scheduled for September 13, was canceled when the NCAA announced that all college football games would be postponed that weekend. Due to scheduling conflicts, Texas Tech was unable to find a replacement date with UTEP and instead added a home game after Thanksgiving against the Lumberjacks. TEXAS TECH ALWAYS AGAINST THE FCS Since 1978, when the NCAA split its Division I schools into two divisions, Texas Tech has built an all-time 24-1 record against FCS opponents. All those games were played at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech has won its last 18 consecutive games against FCS opponents dating back to the 1988 season. The NCAA renamed Division 1A and Division I-AA to FBS and FCS in 2006 to note the distinction in football programs. This marks the 11th time in the past 15 seasons that the Red Raiders have seen an FCS program in their home opener. Texas Tech is a perfect 10-0 in those games.

Texas Tech averages 52.6 points per game against FCS enemies. The Red Raiders have hit 40 points in each of their last eight encounters with FCS programs.

Texas Tech’s only loss to an FCS program came in 1988 when North Texas stunned the Red Raiders, 29-24, at Jones AT&T Stadium. TEXAS TECH AT HOME OPENERS The Red Raiders have been dominant in home openers throughout their history as Texas Tech is all-time 75-18-3 after winning each of the last 21 openers at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech hasn’t dropped a home opener since 1999 when North Texas, then an FBS school, shocked the Red Raiders 23-14 in game three of the season.

Since 1980, Texas Tech has been 37-4 in home openers and two of those losses came to ranked opponents (1992 vs. No. 15 Oklahoma and 1990 vs. No. 18 Houston).

Texas Tech has scored at least 40 runs in nine of the last 10 home openers. The Red Raiders, who have averaged 49.1 points per game in home openers since 2000, have scored 50 or more points in nine of those games and 60 points four times.

Texas Tech has won each of its last 21 home openers, most of them in a blowout fashion. The Red Raiders have an average of 30.3 points in their winning streak over the course of the winning streak. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS TRUSTED FOR RED RAIDERS Coming in this weekend, Tech Texas has won each of its last 12 non-conference games at home and 37 of its last 38 games dating back to the 2002 season. The Red Raiders have been an impressive 44-2 overall in non-conference home games since moving to a staggered offense in 2000.

Texas Tech’s success against non-conference opponents from both the FCS level and a Group of Five conference is even more impressive, as the Red Raiders have won each of their last 28 regular season games at home or away from non-power five. -members .

In fact, Texas Tech has not dropped a non-conference game against a Group of Five opponent since falling to No. 17 Houston, 29-28, early in the 2009 season. In addition, Tech has not lost to an unranked Group of Five- opponent since New Mexico surprised the Red Raiders 27-24 in 2004.

Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells is 4-1 in non-conference games during his tenure at Texas Tech and is 16-14 throughout his career with 10 of those losses to power-five schools, including nine during his tenure at Utah State. Texas Tech can walk down the non-conference slate for the first time in Wells’ career with an unbeaten record with wins over the next two weeks against Stephen F. Austin and Florida International (excluding 2020 where there was only one non-conference game). TEXAS TECH SET TO SAVE THE LIVES LOST ON 9-11 . TO EARDEN Texas Tech will honor the lives of those lost in the terrorist attacks on our country this Saturday with a special pregame ceremony ahead of the kickoff against the Lumberjacks. Pregame festivities include bagpipes, a 21-gun salute, and a flyover to recognize the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in the nation’s capital. Texas Tech will also recognize several first responders in the area prior to and during the home opener as part of its Celebrate America promotion.

Pregame events for Saturday will also include an appearance by four-time NBA World Champion Shaquille O’Neal, who will be the special guest DJ on Raider Alley. Texas Tech is actively seeking additional musical acts for its Raider Alley location, which is located on Engineering Key in the heart of campus. HOUSTON’S VICTORY Texas Tech overcame a 14-point deficit to win for the second time in its last four games as the Red Raiders fought back from a similar gap earlier in the 2020 season against Baylor. Prior to that game, the Red Raiders had not overcome such a deficit since they mustered from a 20-0 hole against Kansas in 2011.

The win marked the Red Raiders’ fourth straight win over the Cougars, as Texas Tech is now 16-3 against former Southwest Conference foes since the league was disbanded in 1995. The Red Raiders have now won nine of their past 10 meetings against Houston, including four of their five since joining the Big 12 in 1996.

Texas Tech started its season with a win for the 18th time in the past 19 years after beating the Cougars. With the win, the Red Raiders improved to 67-27-3 all-time in season openers.

Texas Tech scored four interceptions in the win, the most in a game since the Red Raiders handed out five passes against SMU early in the 2008 season. In comparison, Texas Tech is now just one interception away from the 2020 season total.

Texas Tech’s four interceptions most closely matched the FBS during the first full weekend of the college football season, as both the state of Arizona and the state of Kent both gave four passes.

Texas Tech limited Houston to just 251 yards from total offense, marking the second straight game the Red Raiders have held an opponent to less than 300 yards dating back to the 2020 Finals against Kansas. The Cougars had just 53 yards of total offense in the second half and went nowhere with minus-18 yards.

The Red Raider defense has often been in the backfield against the Cougars after a total of 11.0 tackles for loss, the most since taking on the same number against Baylor midway through the 2019 season.

The Red Raiders knocked out Houston in the final 30 minutes of the game, knocking Texas Tech out in the first half since the No. 15 Oklahoma State was knocked out to open the Big 12 game with a win in 2018.

Texas Tech was limited to just 52 offensive plays in the win after Houston controlled possession for most of the first half. It was the third least offensive game for the Red Raiders in a game since 2000 and the least in a win since Texas Tech made just 48 attempts in an overtime win over Nebraska in 2008.

Tahj Brooks had a breakout game on the ground and finished with a career of 134 yards, including a couple of long touchdown runs. Brooks, who reached the 100-meter mark for the first time in his career, found the end zone via a 41-meter sprint early in the second quarter and finished the big night with a 44-meter touchdown run with one minute to go. .

had a breakout game on the ground and finished with a career of 134 yards, including a couple of long touchdown runs. Brooks, who reached the 100-meter mark for the first time in his career, found the end zone via a 41-meter sprint early in the second quarter and finished the big night with a 44-meter touchdown run with one minute to go. . Riko Jeffers stepped for a Clayton Tune pass midway through the third quarter for his first interception of his career. Jeffers returned the interception 13 yards for a touchdown, marking the first pick-six by a Red Raider since Adrian Frye went 43 yards into the end zone against Lamar in 2018.

stepped for a Clayton Tune pass midway through the third quarter for his first interception of his career. Jeffers returned the interception 13 yards for a touchdown, marking the first pick-six by a Red Raider since went 43 yards into the end zone against Lamar in 2018. In addition to Jeffers, Reggie Pearson Jr. and Eric Monroe both registered the first career interception of their respective careers. Pearson, in his Red Raider debut, also forced a fumble and had eight tackles, while Monroe contributed five tackles from his spot in the secondary.

and both registered the first career interception of their respective careers. Pearson, in his Red Raider debut, also forced a fumble and had eight tackles, while Monroe contributed five tackles from his spot in the secondary. Colin Schooler reached double figures for tackles for the 15th time in his career and the second time as a Red Raider after 10 against the Cougars. That total included a few tackles that went for losses, now giving him 53.0 over his career at both Texas Tech and the University of Arizona.

reached double figures for tackles for the 15th time in his career and the second time as a Red Raider after 10 against the Cougars. That total included a few tackles that went for losses, now giving him 53.0 over his career at both Texas Tech and the University of Arizona. Tyler Shough made his debut for the Red Raiders at bottom center, completing 17-of-24 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing each other. His most frequent target was: Erik Ezukanma , who caught seven of those passes for 179 yards. It was Ezukanma’s third career 100-yard outing as he led all FBS receivers in single-game receiving yards last weekend.

made his debut for the Red Raiders at bottom center, completing 17-of-24 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing each other. His most frequent target was: , who caught seven of those passes for 179 yards. It was Ezukanma’s third career 100-yard outing as he led all FBS receivers in single-game receiving yards last weekend. Both Jeffers and Pearson’s play earned the two Big 12 weekly awards, as Jeffers was awarded the Defensive Player of the Week, while Pearson was recognized as the best newcomer. It was the first conference weekly award in each of their respective careers. brought Saturday?? pic.twitter.com/5LgbRFNeVX — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 6, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texastech.com/news/2021/9/6/football-game-preview-red-raiders-open-home-slate-with-sfa.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos