Cricket powder faces headwind in ingredient costs, yuck factor | 2021-09-07
MIDWEST CITY, OKLA. The cost of ingredients, more than consumer perception, could be a barrier to cricket powder delivering nutritional and sustainability benefits to the food and beverage industry, said Aaron T. Dossey, PhD, president, founder and owner of All Things Bugs, LLC.
The marketing they call it the yuck factor or the public perception isn’t as important as the cost, he said.
Multinational food and beverage companies are confident their marketing teams can convince consumers to eat products containing cricket powder, he said.
Lowering the cost of ingredients requires investment and automation of cricket farming, said Dr. dossey. All Things Bugs, Midwest City, offers GrioPro brand cricket powder. dr. Dossey is looking for ways to lower wholesale costs to $18, but that still wouldn’t be low enough.
We really need to go to $10 per lb, I’ve been told by several big companies, he said.
GrioPro cricket powder is about 67% protein and 19% oil, said Dr. dossey. Cricket powder contains all eight essential amino acids.
New York-based Exo already sells protein bars with cricket powder in the United States. Other potential uses include protein shakes, tortilla chips and extruded snacks, said Dr. dossey. All Things Bugs hopes to introduce crickets powdered cereals in the future.
If you mix it with other products, like any other protein ingredient, you don’t have to do a lot of (taste) masking. said Dr. dossey.
Nearly 100% of the ingredients can be cricket powder in some alternative meat applications such as sausage.
They actually add to the flavor profile, he said of the crickets. They do have a very meaty taste, a pork or chicken taste.
One problem to avoid is chitin, which gets trapped in the consumer’s teeth. All Things Bugs uses a proprietary process to grind the crickets and alleviate the texture problem with chitin. Chitin is also found in shrimp. All Things Bugs puts an allergen statement on its product, as shellfish allergens overlap with cricket powder.
One of the proteins that people are allergic to in shrimp are the same proteins they are allergic to in insects, said Dr. dossey.
dr. Dossey received a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Florida in 2006. As an entomologist, he founded All Things Bugs in 2001 after receiving a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Over the years, All Things Bugs has received a total of more than $4.1 million in funding, including grants from the United States Department of Agriculture for insect processing, insect-based food development, and improved insect breeding technologies.
According to All Things Bugs, cricket farming requires less land, water, feed and pesticide use than livestock and also generates fewer greenhouse gases. It takes 2.1 kilograms of feed to produce 1 kilogram of digestible cricket, compared to 25 kilograms of beef feed, 9.1 kilograms of pork feed and 4.5 kilograms of chicken feed, the company said. Crickets need little water, as their tough exoskeleton prevents them from drying out. The estimated 8 square meters is needed to grow a pound of cricket, which compares to 115 square meters for beef.
[Crickets]have a very meaty taste, a pork or chicken taste. Aaron Dossey, PhD, All Things Bugs, LLC
Insects can be grown in small containers, very, very space-saving, said Dr. Dossey, adding cricket farming can be done vertically and in cities.
Cricket farming troughs in the United States tend to run 6 feet long by 1.5 feet wide and 1.5 feet deep, he said. The dimensions of the tank in Europe and Canada are more than 10 feet long and 3 feet wide. Southeast Asian farmers like to use attached barns for cricket farming. Grass is a popular food for insects.
Cost hurdles come in the form of economies of scale. Much of the farming is still done manually. Automation of insect feeding, watering and harvesting can reduce costs
We need bigger companies to invest in using this ingredient on a larger scale, and then we can lower our price, said Dr. dossey.
