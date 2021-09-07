Washington Football Team Updates Depth Chart for Week 1

The roster has been finalized and the Washington Football Team has 53 players and 16 remaining on their training squad. Now we come to the question of who will start for the team and what positions they will play in the new offense / defense. Washington updated their depth chart yesterday as the roster is largely stuck going into Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Starting QB is set with Ryan Fitzpatrick being tagged by Head Coach Ron Rivera. The team held 3 QBs this year and the vet had the upper hand throughout the match. Taylor Heinicke played a great game for Alex Smith against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs last season. He secured the #2 spot going into the season. Kyle Allen’s first year in Washington ended due to an ankle injury that required surgery. He injured the same leg in training camp that left him behind in the backup competition. He will start the year as the teams #3 QB and will be inactive on match days.

Terry McLaurin is Washington’s undisputed No. 1 recipient. Ron Rivera and Scott Turner brought in a familiar face in Curtis Samuel to give the team another quick target. Samuel has been struggling with a groin injury for months, but returned to training yesterday. Washington kept 5 other receivers on their initial roster of 53 men. Adam Humphries is a known target for Fitzpatrick, and the teams’ other FA signing was DeAndre Carter who has experience with returning players. Cam Sims is the only other returning WR from last season besides McLaurin. Two rookies round out the group (Dyami Brown and Dax Milne).

Antonio Gibson is again the team’s No. 1 RB this season and has modest goals of: 1,200 yards rushing, 12 TDs and 2,000 yards from scrimmage. JD McKissic returns as the #2 RB and will hopefully be the same weapon as last year before the attack. Jaret Patterson was the only Washington UDFA to sign this year, beating veteran Peyton Barber for the final RB spot.

Washington kept four TEs on their original roster and last year only starter Logan Thomas was on the roster. John Bates was drafted in the 4th round and will support Thomas. Sammis Reyes is another underdog who made the roster after just transitioning from basketball to football this year. Ricky Seals-Jones completes the group.

The offensive line has seen some changes since last year. Long time starting RT Morgan Moses was released and he has been replaced by Sam Cosmi in the second round. Washington seized the opportunity to bring LT Charles Leno Jr. to sign when the Bears released him, and he will be Week 1’s starter. Ereck Flowers returned to Washington via trade and likely won LG’s starting position with Wes Schweitzer as backup. Brandon Scherff was once again given the franchise tag and he will once again hold the proper waiting position after his first All-Pro roster in 2020. Chase Roullier returns as the starting center again, but he’s backed by veteran Tyler Larsen. Saahdiq Charles is the backup for both RG and RT.

insult

quarterback

Ryan Fitzpatrick | Taylor Heinicke | Kyle Allen

Wide receiver

Terry McLaurin | Dyami Brown

Adam Humphries | DeAndre Carter | Dax Milne

Curtis Samuel | Cam Sims

Tight ending

Logan Thomas | John Bates | Sammis Reyes | Ricky Seals Jones

run back

Antonio Gibson | JD McKissic | Jaret Patterson

Attacking line

LT: Charles Leno Jr. | Cornelius Lucas

LG: Ereck Flowers | Wes Schweitzer

C: Chase Roullier | Tyler Larsen

RG: Brandon Scherff | Saahdiq Charles

RT: Sam Cosmi | Saahdiq Charles

The defense line is expected to be the strongest unit of the team again and is loaded with 1st round talent. Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young and Montez Sweat are listed as the teams starting DEs and they have big goals for the tandem bag record. They have some young depth behind them with James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Shaka Toney. The Alabama wall of Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen are the starters with Tim Settle and Matt Ioannidis behind them. Expect to see a lot of all four of them this season as the team alternates them regularly.

Washington’s coaching staff includes some pretty decent LBs from their time playing in the league. Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio know what to look for in LBs in the NFL, and hopefully have found enough talent to work with them (but they’re still looking). Cole Holcomb and Jon Bostic are listed as the starters at OLB and Jamin Davis in the first round gets first place at MLB. Khaleke Hudson is listed as Daviss backup at MLB and David Mayo is the sole backup for both OLB spots.

Washington kept 6 CBs on their initial roster of 53 men. Four of them were not on the team last season, and one of them made a safety turn. Kendall Fuller gets a lot of playing time along with the great addition of the teams, William Jackson III. Third round rookie Benjamin St-Juste has impressed in the camp and will play a big part in this defense. Torry McTyer was an asset no one really noticed in January, but he made a big impact in the camp and preseason. Darryl Roberts was another under the radar helping to clear out last year’s CB room. Troy Apke converted to CB and will hopefully see most of his playing time in special teams.

Kamren Curl surpassed everyone’s expectations as a rookie after filling in for an injured Landon Collins. Now he is listed as the teams starting with free safety. Collins tore his Achilles tendon against the Dallas Cowboys on October 25, 2020. His return has been remarkable and he looks like he’s slimmed down and gotten faster. He currently has the starting strong safety spot locked. Deshazor Everett returns as a Collins backup and a key player on special teams. Washington has signed Bobby McCain and he is listed as the backup FS but can see time in multiple positions.

Defense

Defense Line

DE: Chase Young | James Smith-Williams

DT: Daron Payne | Tim Settle

DT: Jonathan Allen | Matt Ioannidis

DE: Montez Sweat | Casey Toohill | Shaka Toney

linebacker

OLB: Cole Holcomb | David Mayo

MLB: Jamin Davis | Khaleke Hudson

OLB: Jon Bostic | David Mayo

corner back

Kendall Fuller | Benjamin St Juste | Darryl Roberts

William Jackson III | Torry McTyer | Troy Apke

Safety

SS: Landon Collins | Deshazor Everett

FS: Kamren Krul | Bobby McCain

The three major roles on special teams were locked up for a few years, but that changed with Nick Sundberg’s offseason back surgery. Washington traded the draft to defeat LS Camaron Cheeseman in the 6th round. The change in chemistry within the group was apparent early on and was being worked on during the pre-season. The team did not even bring in competition for Dustin Hopkins, but again signed a practice squad kicker (Eddie Pineiro).

There were many questions about who would take over the return duties this year. DeAndre Carter is listed as both the punter and kick returner. Jaret Patterson made some waves with a good preseason kick return and is now listed as the only backup kick returner. Rookie Dax Milne is listed as the only backup point returnee.

Special teams

kicker

Dustin Hopkins

punter

Tress Way

long snapper

Shrimp Kaasman

KR: DeAndre Carter | Jaret Patterson

PR: DeAndre Carter | Dax Milne