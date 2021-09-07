Sports
Top 25 Under 25: Vladislav Firstov rises to No. 13
The Minnesota Wild prospects pool has some very high-end potential talent in the big names of Matt Boldy, Calen Addison and Marco Rossi, but they’ve been increasingly successful in amplifying a depth of future contributors who will expand their lineup. can further strengthen the top layer.
Nothing is guaranteed, but after watching Vladislav Firstov endure a season of pandemic and still produce while working for the University of Connecticut Huskies. He already has the label of a top 50 squad in the 2019 NHL Draft, and that doesn’t help when it comes to future and current expectations, but Firstov certainly continues to go through a very tough competition and get more and more opportunities to earn those points.
Firstov has somewhat lost his luster as a prospect. He was surpassed by even fellow recent second-rounder Marat Khusnutdinov as a future forward in your hypothetical 2024 Wild lineups, but while he couldn’t play a whole lot of hockey last season, he was able to produce at a pace that can. forcing you to tilt your head and go.
The statistics
The steady progression from earning 23 points in 34 games during his freshman season to scoring more than a point per game with 13 in 12 last year is a common sight among prospects, although it just feels a little more special on a collegiate team that doesn’t have any other stars. This isn’t your Boston College with first-rounders at the very bottom of the lineup, but a UConn team that has no real hope and Firstov was able to play some damn good hockey.
His goals may have been slightly trumped by opting for far more assists than goals compared to his first year where they were almost even, but he also averaged fewer shots on target per game. He was able to net 66 in 34 games (average 1.94 per game), while getting just 22 in the 13 games he played last season (1.69). It’s not a huge difference, but it’s something to watch out for in the future.
Such a small sample size is difficult to draw really significant conclusions about where he is in his developmental path. Especially when it comes to just the basic counting stats, Firstov was able to produce a lot more points, but a slight regression in other more fickle stats when it comes to just 13 dang games. Everything will be taken with a grain of salt, but at least we can look at his points total and see some progress.
Especially considering his five-game, zero-point World Cup appearance where he was either warming up the bench or was able to play a full six minutes in the games he played in. That Russian team was extremely top-heavy so it just makes it feel like they’d try to lean on those players, but it’s just too bad for the deeper guys like Firstov not to get the proper attention.
Roll the tape
Now let’s take a moment to look at some highlights of Firstov’s early years where we actually got to see him play hockey.
Firstov (No. 10) shows some dexterity here in front of the net and near the mouth of the goal, leaving the dangerous areas clear so he can seize every opportunity and present it to his teammates.
And speaking of serving those nice, tasty, beautiful assists.
Easily the most important and impressive highlight that was readily available, here Firstov takes the puck in stride on the center ice, quickly slides around the defender, sweeps his way out and makes a backhand pass that results in a goal. Some assists should just be worth more.
He clearly has the ability to play from the wing and has scored a solid number of goals before. If all goes well, his offense is there to take advantage of. While comments have been made about his indecision and inability to really put in that extra effort defensively, it helps that he plays in collegiate hockey, which tends to breed two-way hockey players like nowhere else.
The future
Firstov certainly has time to determine his future, that’s the real benefit of going the NCAA route by spending a year in the USHL like he did. Even for the Wild, who have until 2023 to sign the player to his entry-level contract, they can see how he progresses and this coming season is incredibly important in determining where exactly he can go in the organization.
On the face of it, it seems like an easy decision to sign him for a nice little rookie deal if he continues the same level of production. There’s no real hockey reason for him to age beyond his senior year before turning professional and getting at least a taste of the AHL. Especially considering that he appears to be in that upper tier of the second tier of prospects, Firstov may eventually be able to offer some financial relief as he is a solid mid-six winger on the road when the Wild players that outperform their caphits due to the Ryan Suter and Zach Parise acquisitions. (Is everyone so tired when I’m talking about this?)
At 20 it’s hard to really be overly critical of a player, but if he’s able to develop the defensive side of his game he wasn’t really known for (or he can be so damn good offensively that it overshadows all lackluster efforts) then his projection will be firmer than someone who is either a very solid attacking winger or someone who will never leave the AHL.
He may be the hopeless type right now, but he does too much at a young age to discourage negative thinking. That’s kind of why he’s at number 13 on our 2021 Top 25 Under 25.
Hockey Wilderness 2021 Top 25 Under 25
25) Simon Johansson, D
24) Caedan Banker, California
23) Kyle Masters, D
22) Damien Giroux, California
21) Ivan Lodnia, RW
20) Hunter Jones, Georgia
19) Nikita Nesterenko, California
18) Alexander Khovanov, California
17) Mason Shaw, California
16) Jack McBain, California
15) Jack Peart, California
14) Daemon Hunt, D
13) Vladislav Firstov, LW
Sources
https://www.hockeywilderness.com/2021/9/7/22658527/top-25-under-25-vladislav-firstov-moves-up-to-no-13-minnesota-wild-prospects
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
