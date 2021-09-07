The living wall to be created in the heart of Swansea’s city center





Swansea is being upgraded to a greener city as part of plans to develop Copr Bay. Greenery, water features, insect hotels and ping pong tables form the heart of the first new park since Victorian times in Swansea’s city centres. Work is underway on the 1.1-hectare coastal park adjacent to the Swansea Arena, where green space will transform the city. It will soon be planted and steps will be taken to place a living wall on the Oystermouth Road side of the car park below the Coastal Park. The coastal park is part of the new 135m Copr Bay phase one district being developed by Swansea Council.





Visitors are drawn to the dune-like attraction because it is so close to Swansea Beach. Work has been carried out to make the Kingsway green and a pop-up park is planned for the former St Davids shopping Councilor Robert Francis-Davies, Member of the Swansea Council Cabinet for Regeneration, Investment and Tourism, said: The coastal park will become a family favorite in Swansea, in conjunction with the Living Wall to bring even more greenery, biodiversity and activity to it. to city center. Together with a new cafe and restaurant right next to the Swansea Arena, the coastal park will make for a premier destination where people can relax and take in the stunning views. The installation of the Copr Bay Bridge also provided better connections than ever before between our city center and future attractions such as the bullring and coastal park. This will benefit existing businesses by generating more traffic and trade, while also helping to attract even more investment and jobs to the benefit of the people of Swansea. The Coastal Park is yet another example of our ongoing commitment to transform Swansea into one of the greenest and best cities in the UK to live, work, study and visit. Roof and patio greening will be applied to the high-tech office development, which is earmarked on the former site of the Oceana nightclub on Kingsway. A living office building will also be built nearby, along with a farm-style urban greenhouse spread over four floors. Funding for the project will come partly from the Swansea Bay City Deal, and the Copr Bay Bridge is partly funded by the Welsh Governments Active Travel Fund.

