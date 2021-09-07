INDW vs AUSW: WV Raman hopeful for positive results, Snehal Pradhan praises Australian team emergence | Cricket

The upcoming Women’s Tour of Australia in India is eagerly anticipated by cricket fans and pundits around the world. After all, two nations with tremendous past success will close horns on Down Under. WV Raman and Snehal Pradhan share their thoughts on the tour.

Raman, the former head coach of the Indian women’s team, spoke about India’s prospects in the day-night Test against Australia. He said he was confident in a positive outcome of the match.

They have a good chance and as for Testmatch, the more they play the better they will get. It’s going to be a challenge in Australia because that’s a very good side and they’re really hardcore professionals in the way they play and their system goes, they’re really really there but Indians will definitely challenge them, Raman told Sony Sports network.

Former Indian cricketer Snehal Pradhan, when asked about Australian cricket’s rise to another level, said:

“Yes, absolutely, because what you see now is a country that doesn’t have 20 players or 20 contracted professionals, but it has 100 contracted players where each player in the Women’s Big Bash can earn enough from that domestic tournament and the others. domestic tournaments of Australia those state leaders playing cricket full time and therefore I think Australia will be the bigger challenge.

I think the difference between Australia and any other team is that Australia very deliberately produces top class fast bowlers. You have Tayla Vlaeminck, Maitlan Brown, they both become in the international lineup and at birth, a day-night test match, and players who can bowl 5km faster than anyone else. I think that will be the big challenge.”

India will play three ODIs, a one-off Test and a three-match T20I series. The tour kicks off with the first ODI on September 21.