Sports
INDW vs AUSW: WV Raman hopeful for positive results, Snehal Pradhan praises Australian team emergence | Cricket
- INDW vs AUSW: Former cricketers from India, WV Raman and Snehal Pradhan, shared their thoughts on the Indian women’s upcoming tour against the Australian women Down Under.
The upcoming Women’s Tour of Australia in India is eagerly anticipated by cricket fans and pundits around the world. After all, two nations with tremendous past success will close horns on Down Under. WV Raman and Snehal Pradhan share their thoughts on the tour.
Raman, the former head coach of the Indian women’s team, spoke about India’s prospects in the day-night Test against Australia. He said he was confident in a positive outcome of the match.
ALSO READ| ICC Ranking: India’s Shafali Verma retains top spot in T20I batting ranking
They have a good chance and as for Testmatch, the more they play the better they will get. It’s going to be a challenge in Australia because that’s a very good side and they’re really hardcore professionals in the way they play and their system goes, they’re really really there but Indians will definitely challenge them, Raman told Sony Sports network.
Former Indian cricketer Snehal Pradhan, when asked about Australian cricket’s rise to another level, said:
“Yes, absolutely, because what you see now is a country that doesn’t have 20 players or 20 contracted professionals, but it has 100 contracted players where each player in the Women’s Big Bash can earn enough from that domestic tournament and the others. domestic tournaments of Australia those state leaders playing cricket full time and therefore I think Australia will be the bigger challenge.
I think the difference between Australia and any other team is that Australia very deliberately produces top class fast bowlers. You have Tayla Vlaeminck, Maitlan Brown, they both become in the international lineup and at birth, a day-night test match, and players who can bowl 5km faster than anyone else. I think that will be the big challenge.”
India will play three ODIs, a one-off Test and a three-match T20I series. The tour kicks off with the first ODI on September 21.
Close to
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/indw-vs-ausw-wv-raman-hopeful-of-positive-results-snehal-pradhan-lauds-the-rise-of-the-australian-team-101631017465852.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]