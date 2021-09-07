Managing expectations after week 1

Last week at this time, we had several questions related to number 21 ranked Texas football. Hudson Card had just been called the starter, wondered if the Longhorns were going to come out slow, the Louisiana team looked formidable and looked like it was going to be a very close game, with a Orangebloods beat writer even predict a shock.

Given the last decade of how this program performed, his skepticism was justified. However, there were too many unknowns and too many past failures to give Texas the benefit of the doubt.

Now that the game is over, we have some answers to our questions. While Lousiana was a good team, they were no match for Texas physicality, speed and overall talent. Card barely looked like a freshman, attacking the field with poise and confidence.

Bijan Robinson continued to look like a hopeful Heisman (and was seen in the game from start to finish, a huge change from Tom Herman). Jordan Whittington looked like the five-star talent we’ve known for a long time. On the defensive side, DeMarvion Overshown is starting to look like an All-Big 12 linebacker, with Luke Brockermeyer looking more than like he belongs too. And the defense kept a good attack to less than 20 points. All in all it was about as good as you could hope for.

But all that is now in the past and we must now look to the future. After week one, there are usually two opposing but similar overreactions.

Texas football holds bright prospects under Hudson Card at QB heading for Arkansas game

The first would be to think that your team can be a national championship entrant after the first match; the other is that your team is a complete failure and must immediately fire the coach and start over. (Ed Orgeron and LSU come to mind, but I digress.) I propose a middle ground for Texas at this point. Based on what we’ve seen so far, Texas can certainly compete for the Big 12 title, but they probably aren’t ready to be a playoff team.

All over the Big 12, other teams struggled. Supposedly playoff team and perennial Big 12 champion Oklahoma struggled to overcome Tulane, Iowa St had their hands full with Northern Iowa, Houston led Texas Tech for much of that game, and so on.

The point here is that the Big 12 is up for grabs; no Alabama or Georgia is in sight. As I predicted earlier this summer, Texas can be a 10-win team and make the Big 12 championship game.

That said, there are many things to work on and reasons for concern. The offensive line remains a major concern and Card will need all the time he can get. Texas needs more than Whittington to be competitive, meaning Joshua Moore and Xavier Worthy must both step up, starting this week in Arkansas, which has an excellent defense led by Jalen Catalon.

And of course Texas fans will remember that Texas beat a top 10 Notre Dame team in 2016 only to come to Earth and find out that neither Notre Dame nor themselves were outstanding? Could the same be true for Louisiana? Again, time will tell.

For now, the focus should be solely on Arkansas, which will be a bigger test than Louisiana. Of course, this team would sell its soul to defeat the Longhorns. But even with all the questions surrounding the team, Texas should win this game and continue to lay the groundwork for an excellent season.