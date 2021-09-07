twins vs. Indians – Game Recap – September 6, 2021

CLEVELAND — Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer and doubled up three times, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Monday-evening.

Polanco hit for his 27th homer in the third. He doubled in the first, fifth and seventh, then struckout in the ninth.

The 28-year-old Polanco is three homeruns away from tying the Twins’ season record for a switch-hitter set by Chili Davis in 1991.

Franmil Reyes connected to give the Indians at least one home run in a franchise-record 20 consecutive games. The team’s previous season record was set in May 2000.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli returned to Minnesota on Sunday for the birth of his child. Coach Bill Evers fills in for Baldelli.

Evers was impressed by Polanco’s performance.

He takes pride in every at bat and understands what he has to do to get a pitch he can drive,” said Evers. “Tonight was special. It doesn’t get any better than that. What more can you say about a man who is really on fire right now?

Evers was also happy with the victory for Baldelli.

Being in the chair was exciting and it was exciting and it was every adjective you can think of that was amazing,” he said. “I was happy for the team and it will make Rocco a lot happier and the happiest moment is yet to come come come for Rocco.

The Twins got two in the first against Logan Allen (1-6). Byron Buxton singled, Polanco doubled and Rob Refsnyder drove them both in with a double to the right.

Buxton made it 4-2 with an one-out solo shot in the fifth for his 11th homer.

Michael Pineda (5-8) threw three scoreless innings for the win in his first professional relief appearance. Alex Colom worked the ninth for his 12th save.

Pineda was activated from the injured list before the game. The right-hander had been sidelined by a strained left tilt.

Twins-starter Bailey Ober gave up two runs and six hits in four innings before Pineda took over in his first big league appearance since August 13.

Reyes’ drive to left-center in the fourth came after Jos hit Ramrezs bunt and led Minnesotas to 3-2. He homered in three consecutive games and came in at 27 on the year. He was 1 for 20 before connecting for a pinch-hit homer Saturday in Boston.

Allen gave up five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

They jumped on his fastball, interim manager DeMarlo Hale said. He weathered the storm for a bit. When I say Weathered the storm, he and (Austin) Hedges started mixing their pitches a little bit more and they got a little off balance and he was able to go deeper into the game.

CLOSE CALL

Indian reliever Justin Garza had his glove knocked off his right hand by Josh Donaldson’s line drive in the seventh. Garza got his glove to his face and the ball bounced to the left side of the mound. Ramrez fielded the ball and threw out Donaldson first.

TEMPORARY ROLE

Pineda made 165 big league starts before coming out of the bullpen. He didn’t go out on a minor league rehab assignment, and the Twins plan to calm him down before returning to rotation.

It feels a little different, but I’m trying to be focused and I want to be a regular pitcher, Pineda said through a translator. I did it, so I’m glad about that. It’s a new chance. I feel a little excited to do that.

TRAINERS ROOM

Twins: 1B Miguel San returned after not playing on Sunday due to a bruised left shoulder. He was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber had a bullpen session prior to the game and got to throw in a simulated game this week. Bieber, the winner of the AL Cy Young Award last season, has not pitched since June 13 due to a strained shoulder.

NEXT ONE

Righthander John Gant (4-9, 3.98 ERA) opens the second game of the series for Minnesota on Tuesday-evening. Righthander Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.32 ERA) throws for Cleveland. Civale is coming back from a sprained middle finger on his right hand.