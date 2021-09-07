Fall season preview: men’s tennis

RIO GRANDE VALLEY Fall 2021 season marks new beginnings for University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s tennis team as head coach Nathan Robinson is entering its first year with the program.

With new beginnings, it also offers the chance to reset things and start over. The Vaqueros want to make sure that whatever comes out of the fall semester, they want to do things the right way.

“The biggest focus right now is to do everything right every day and focus on what makes us better and more competitive,” Robinson said. “We’re not necessarily worried about wins or losses right now, but we’re worried about where our focus is, where our effort is and that we are on our way as a team towards our main goal in the future. The most important thing for us is that we show up every time.” day and put our feet on the ground and work as hard as we can.”

Before they got on the field, the Vaqueros wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page. The last thing they want to see is people moving in different directions, so the Vaqueros put on the table what they wanted to achieve.

Coach Robinson was proud to see that everyone had the same goals.

“When we got everyone here the first day, the first thing we focused on was uniting our goals together,” Robinson said. “After we set our individual and then our team goals, we realized that we are all aligned and that is exactly where we want to live. The fact that we are aligned means that now it is just a matter of that mindset taking those thoughts that we want to have and putting them on the field and understanding how we’re going to get there. That fact that we can do that means we’ve had a seamless integration with the new guys coming in and with me coming in. We all want the same goal.”

The Vaqueros welcome back six student athletes who have spent some time with the program. George Hutchings , Carlo Izurieta , Luka Jankovic , Misha Kvantalani , Alberto Mello , and Kani Williams give the Vaqueros a solid foundation.

Each brings a different level of experience and knowledge, and the returning group will be trusted to set the tone for the squad, not just for fall but spring as well.

“I’m definitely going to rely on them a lot to let the new guys know what college tennis is about,” Robinson said. “Division I college tennis is a physically and mentally taxing sport and this will help them prepare for it and trust that those guys say this is the job we need to do and why we do this job is so when we are .” in April, and we’re on our way to a conference, our minds are fresh and our bodies are fresh.”

The Vaqueros welcome three new faces to Juan Cenoz, Chris Lawrance , and Sam Whitehead .

Cenoz is coming to the program from Tulsa where he spent two seasons. Last spring, Cenoz won 11 singles matches and helped Tulsa to the NCAA tournament.

Lawrance and Whitehead are starting their first seasons in collegiate tennis and are sure to get wet in the fall season.

The trio of newcomers bring talent and a drive to compete, which will make the roster deeper and better.

“We are very lucky to have brought in three guys who are all extremely talented and extremely motivated to get started,” Robinson said. “What they are going to do is add depth. We compete for positions and that is all you can ask for. You also want that internal competition with each other, because that competition with your buddies is sometimes even greater than with your opponent.” They definitely bring a lot of energy, a little fresher feeling, and they’re also ready to come in and challenge these guys who have been here for a few years.”

The fall season will consist of three tournaments, starting with the Contender CrossFit Islander Open in Corpus Christi, followed by the UTSA Invitational, before concluding the fall at the ITA Regionals in College Station.

The three tournaments will be used to build up for the spring, with each tournament getting a chance to showcase the Vaqueros’ strengths and weaknesses.

The Vaqueros want to build momentum in the fall to be able to wear them into the spring.

“We’re going to use them as building blocks,” Robinson said. “For Corpus Christi, we’re going to be working on things for the last seven days and when we go into next week we’ll be 13 or 14 days in practice, so what we’re building on is doing things the right way. We’re going to get involved and fight hard, fight hard and work on things we did in doubles and singles training, then we come back and know what we did right, and we have two weeks left to prepare for UTSA and then we’ll be in a good position to know what we’re doing when we go to ITA and help us jump into spring.”

Taking off this fall, the Vaqueros have seen good things early on. The team has started to gel and get into a groove as they come out and work hard on the field.

It will be important to maintain that momentum in the coming weeks. If the Vaqueros can find that kind of consistency, good things are in store for them this fall.

“The biggest goal right now for the fall is to come together as a team,” Robinson said. “We’ve taken the huge first steps in that by bringing in our team goals and coming out here and putting our heads together and running the sweat and the pain. The most important thing for the fall is to keep doing that. I think we’re a very talented group, and we just need to make sure we’re in the right mind space so that when the time comes, we’re ready to roll.”

The Vaqueros are definitely ready to get the fall rolling.

