Field hockey: Burns and Langejans earn big ten weekly prizes





PISCATAWAY, NJ – Rutgers hockey was recognized on Tuesday with two weekly awards from the Big Ten Conference. Curry Burns was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, while Iris Langejans was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The accolades came after the Scarlet Knights’ victory over No. 6 UConn, a 2-1 win in double overtime. It was the program’s third all-time win over UConn in 33 lifetime meetings and the first since 2001. The win marked the seventh top-10 win for the program in the past three seasons, the fifth time in the last four seasons that RU beat a team that finished sixth or above, and the highest win on the road under head coach. Marital Meredith , a draw at No. 6 Princeton in 2018. Rutgers has 21 ranked wins since head coach Marital Meredith took over the program in 2012. Both Burns and Langejans were starters in a defense that kept UConn on target with only three shots in 75 minutes of action, while RU had an overall advantage of 15-5 in shots. The pair have led a defense that has allowed just three goals in three games this season. Burns also added an assist for the first goal of the game. A senior captain from Portadown, Ireland, sent a pass through the circle that… Carly Snarskic finished to give RU a 1-0 lead in the first half. Burns, a returning All-Big Ten player from last season, has racked up four points on one goal and two assists this season. Langejanshas immediately established herself in a basic role as a right halfback in her first season. The Dutchman from Almelo is second on the team in overall minutes and has contributed across the field by also scoring six shots in three games. The Scarlet Knights return to action for the home opener on Friday. RU receives Syracuse at 2 p.m. and returns to the road on Sunday to go to St. Joe’s.

