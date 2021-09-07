Luke Fortner Named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week







7-9-2021 12:21:00 hrs Senior center earns weekly honors in his first game at center after converting guard

Retirement home Luke Fortner earned Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in his first career start at the center, the league announced Tuesday. Fortner, a four-year letter winner and “Super Senior” from Sylvania, Ohio, received his first weekly award of his career after moving from guard to center this season. Fortner, a 6-foot-6, 297-pounder, shone in his starting roll, a total of four knockdown blocks, eight blocks on the verge of attack, and he didn’t allow a sack. Fortner and the “Big Blue Wall” helped the UK amass 564 yards in total offense in the 45-10 win over ULM and they paved the way for the UK to take a 300-yard passer, two 100-yard receivers and having a 100-yard rusher for the first time since 2006 in the same game. Fortner shared the honor with Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, who defeated Kent State in the season opener. Fortner has played 43 games with 24 starts on the offensive line. Off the field, he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in December 2019 and has just completed his master’s degree in mechanical engineering with plans to graduate in December. In addition, Fortner began work on a master’s degree in business administration at the prestigious Gatton College of Business and Economics in the UK in June. He is on track to graduate with his MBA in May 2022. He was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, earned third-team pre-season All-SEC honors by league media and Athlon Sports, and is on the waiting list for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the college soccer player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance. Kentucky opens SEC play Saturday, September 11 when it hosts Missouri at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network and the UK Sports Radio Network. Visit UKFootballTix.comfor great deals on tickets and more information. Prefer to speak with an expert? Fans can work with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by: request a call or by contacting the UK sales office at (800) 928-2287 (option 1).

