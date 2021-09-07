Michigan State Football Gets Votes in Week One AP and Coaches Poll





The Michigan State Spartans cracked in the receiving vote portion of the polls this week. For the first time in the Mel Tucker era, MSU was listed in the voting results for both the AP and Coaches polls after a huge win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night to open the season. AP poll Four Big Ten teams are in the AP Top-25 this week, with the Hoosiers dropping out after a heavy loss in Iowa. The Spartans are the third-highest Big Ten team to receive votes and have a chance to keep climbing and cracking the top-25 if the team continues to add to the victory column. Full AP Results: Alabama (59 votes for first place) Georgia (4) Ohio State Buckeyes Oklahoma Texas A&M Clemson Cincinnati our lady state of Iowa Iowa Hawkeyes Penn State Nittany Lions Oregon Florida USC Texas UCLA Coastal Carolina ties from Wisconsin Virginia Tech be Miss Utah Miami state of Arizona North Carolina maroon Dropped from the ranking: No. 16, LSU, No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers, no. 20 Washington, No. 23 Louisiana Others who receive votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan Wolverine 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana Hoosiers 37, Michigan State 28Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Terrapins from Maryland 6Arizona 5, UAB 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Texas Tech 2, Army 2, Appalachian State 1 Amway Coaches Poll The Big Ten has many teams, including the Spartans, receiving votes in this week’s poll results. Full Coaches Poll results: Alabama (64 votes for first place) Georgia (1) Ohio State Buckeyes Oklahoma Texas A&M Clemson our lady Cincinnati Florida state of Iowa Oregon Iowa Penn State USC Texas UCLA Wisconsin Utah Coastal Carolina be Miss Virginia Tech North Carolina State of Oklahoma Miami state of Arizona Dropped from the ranking: No. 13 State of Louisiana; No. 17 Indiana; no. 21 Washington; No. 23 UL Lafayette. Others who receive votes: Maroon 123; Michigan 99; State of Louisiana 95; NC State 81; Freedom 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; State of Florida 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas state 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers Scarlet Knights 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; marshall 3; UAB2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1. There are four teams from the Big Ten in the coaches poll, but quite a few are poised to break through into the rankings if one of them finishes strong in September.

