Four Gators ranked in singles, three doubles earn places in ITA Preseason Rankings





GAINESVILLE, Fla. The Florida Gators women’s tennis team achieved four singles rankings and added three doubles pairs to the ITA’s preseason rankings, as announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon. The Gators count the most-ranked singles players in the SEC with four. The Florida Gators women’s tennis team achieved four singles rankings and added three doubles pairs to the ITA’s preseason rankings, as announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon. The Gators count the most-ranked singles players in the SEC with four. graduated student McCartney Kessler leads the way for the Gators after checking in at number 4 in singles. The Calhoun, Georgia native garnered All-American honors in singles and doubles after putting together an impressive 18-3 overall singles and 11-6 doubles. At the conference, she took 10-1 to gain First-Team All-SEC honors. Kessler won her first round match in the NCAA Singles Championship against Vanessa Wong of Washington, while also taking a doubles win in the NCAA Doubles Championships with teammate Marlee Zein vs Raven Neely and Tatiana Simova of Louisville to advance to the round of 16. Carly Briggs , a junior transfer from Tennessee, is next in line after coming in at number 41. Briggs was just named to this fall’s ITA All-American Championships with a spot in the singles draw qualifier. In Tennessee, she took 17 singles wins on the season, finishing the season at No. 62. In the NCAA Singles Championship, she defeated No. 90 Rose Johanson from Virginia to advance to the second round. Zein claimed a spot at number 64 and, like Briggs, also earned a place in the ITA All-American Championships. She won 10 singles matches last year, mostly at Court 2, and was a Second Team All-SEC squad after going 5-3 in the conference. Zein, along with Kessler, advanced to the round of 16 at the NCAA Doubles Championships after defeating No. 13 seed Neely and Simova of Louisville. Another impact transfer joined the singles ranking as Emma Shelton sits at number 84. The junior came over from South Carolina, where she won 13 overall singles matches, mostly at Court 3. Shelton was instrumental in helping the Gamecocks to the NCAA tournament. In doubles, she played most of her matches at No. 2 doubles, taking 10 wins in the season. On the doubles side, Kessler and Shelton have the highest ranking for Florida as they check in at number 23. Zein and freshman Alicia dude follow at number 39, while Briggs and freshmen Bente Spee rounding out the top 60 with a spot at number 52. Dudeney has won a number of doubles championships on the ITF circuit over the past year, including the LTU 18U Doubles National Championship. Spee is a five-time national junior champion and has won three titles in singles (U12, U14, U18) and two titles in doubles (U12, U18). You will find the completesinglesanddoublesranking onITA’s website.

