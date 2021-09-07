Mesa Tennis Center receives national recognition





Opened in 1998, Mesa Tennis Center has 16 lighted tennis courts and nine lighted pickleball courts available for rent. City of Mesa Mesa Tennis Center, 4125 E. McKellips Road, is one of 25 tennis facilities in the U.S. and its territories and the only Arizona-based winner of the U.S. Tennis Association’s 2021 Outstanding Facility Award. The USTA recognized the Mesa Tennis Center as a pristine, state-of-the-art facility focused on customer satisfaction. Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities complex staff conduct monthly surveys to ensure they are aware of and responsive to customer needs, in addition to using technology to help players reserve courts , register for tournaments, report scores and check into their league, according to a release. The USTA assesses the facilities in the general layout; excellence of the surface and illumination of the track; accommodation for players, spectators and press/officials; aesthetics; Ease of maintenance; graphics, including the use of signs and landscaping; amenities such as informal spectator seating, food services and social spaces, and participation in programs. One of the award winners will receive the “Featured Facility of the Year” title and will be honored at the USTA’s semi-annual meeting later this year, the release said. “This national recognition is proof that the Mesa Tennis Center is one of the top facilities in the country. It speaks volumes about the way our staff goes the extra mile to ensure our players and spectators receive the best possible customer service,” said Andrea Moore, Mesa Parks Director, Recreation and Community Facilities, in the release. Mesa Tennis Center is one of dozens of award winners in public courts: large tennis centers for facilities with 11 or more courts. Opened in 1998, Mesa Tennis Center has 16 lighted tennis courts and nine lighted pickleball courts available for rent. “Mesa Tennis Center staff should be very proud of this award, not only for contributing to our great facilities and customer service, but also for making tennis more accessible to more people in our community,” Barry King, high performance junior and adult coach at Mesa Tennis Center, said in the release. “Diversity and inclusion are part of the USTA’s mission, and we’re proud to play a part in using that mission to grow the sport for generations of players to come.” The Mesa Tennis Center, like all PRCF facilities, is the result of long-term planning. The new PRCF Comprehensive Plan, in its public commentary phase, will guide the current and future growth and development of Mesa community parks, public spaces, recreation programs and facilities.

