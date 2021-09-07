Documentary about the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes to film

A new documentary about the Colored Hockey League will begin filming in the Maritimes this fall.

The movie is called black ice, and is based on a book of the same name. NBA superstar LeBron James and Toronto rapper Drake are executive producers.

The Colored Hockey League began in the Maritimes in the late 1800s, as segregation did not allow black players to play the sport with white players. The competition ended in the 1930s.

The director is Oscar nominee Hubert Davis. He said he is looking for descendants of the competition to collect their stories and hear what their lives were like for the documentary and an educational website after its release.

To provide more details about the film, Davis spoke to Portia Clark on CBC Radio’s Tuesday morning Information morning.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You are very early in filmmaking, I understand, at this stage. What interests you most about this aspect of Canadian history and taking it to a wider audience?

I think I was drawn to the story because I had never heard it before. I’ve never heard of the Colored Hockey League or its contribution or really that time when the league took place.

I think I was surprised and I thought, ‘Oh, if you know, if I don’t know this, I think there are a lot of people who have no idea that this even existed.’

And so for a documentary maker, I always find that exciting.

It is a prized part of history for African Nova Scotians. How do you bring it to life for you as a filmmaker since, as I said, the Colored Hockey League hasn’t played in a very long time?

Yeah, it’s always the challenge, you know, ‘How do we go back in history, but make that history feel contemporary?’ I think by telling the story of this league, what we’re trying to do in the rest of the documentary, find these parallels in the game today.

And this idea that hockey is a wonderful sport that really represents Canada, but if there are issues, like a history of a league that didn’t really go mainstream or really get recognized, what are those other historical acknowledgments that sort of went unnoticed along the way? ? And how can we begin to dive into some of that history as well?

And as part of this you speak to current NHL players, black players about their experiences growing up in hockey and maybe even now?

Yes, that’s exactly right.

We interviewed players, some players who are all at different stages in their careers, some who may have just been drafted into the NHL, some who have been playing in the NHL for 10 years.

What we find is the similarity in their stories, their kind of love for the sport.

But then this idea of, you know, whether it’s active racism or something a coach said, we find that all those stories are discovered along the way. They’re pretty powerful in a way because I think there’s such a deep… sedentary love for the sport [for them]to get as far as they’ve come with their family and dedication and put their lives into it.

But there’s still an underlying racism that I don’t think has really been talked about openly.

The Truro Sheiks, one of the teams of the Colored Hockey League, in 1931. (Submitted by David Carter)

When I look at pictures of the Colored Hockey League, the black and white pictures, I think of what it would have been like for them to play in this day and age, but also their lives, for these men, their families outside of hockey. What comes to mind when you think about how they played or the atmosphere they played back then as part of a segregated league?

It’s so interesting because when I dig into it, from the research I’ve done, it seems to be really proud of the teams and the community that’s been created.

This real idea of ​​self-determination and the decision that they would make this competition and be so involved with the black community in the east.

So it’s interesting in a way, and a lot of the coverage we’ve read about it has been in a positive light as well. And then when they start playing in certain other places, then you start to see more outwardly racist commentary on the sport.

It really shows you that the geography of where they are and where they play and what’s happening in that particular place doesn’t matter so much the time as the place in the people, if that makes sense. I found that very interesting, so it doesn’t matter if this was in 1900 or if we’re talking about 2021.

It really depends on the people and the place. And I thought it kind of contradicted this idea that, ‘Oh, it’s just progress as we are in this year, so everything is better and we look back in history and everything has to be worse.’

I don’t think that’s necessarily true.

And are those some of the stories you hope to hear from any offspring you come in contact with, was that really for those players I mean, who are you looking for, Hubert?

Yes, that’s exactly what we’re looking for, descendants of the Colored Hockey League.

Anyone who would have had a relative who would have played or knew a relative or had an artifact or photo or old skate.

We are looking for the cup and the pictures you see of the Colored Hockey League. You will see that every year they had a cup that went to the winner of the competition. And we still think it exists. We just don’t know where it is. Maybe someone hid it in a basement closet somewhere.

We are looking for everyone who is connected in one way or another and who can shed a little more light on their story.

I mentioned the book Black Ice, whose authors, the Fosty brothers, started making a movie out of it. This is a new project that has a connection to Drake and LeBron James and someone named Maverick Carter. Can you dot the i’s and cross the t’s for us?

Yes, it’s executive produced by LeBron James and Drake, which is fantastic for the movie.

I think that attracts a lot of eyes. And they’re really great partners just to get exposure for it, and I think they’ve worked on some projects like this themselves.

It’s really nice to have such a collaboration. Global icons can only help the film.

The documentary will come out, Hubert, but the team also wants to make it some sort of educational resource. What is being planned?

What we find is that there really are so many stories, way more than we could even fit into a documentary.

What the plan is is to really build a platform around the movie so that there’s social, there’s going to be a website. What we’re really trying to capitalize on is the educational tools that can come out of this.

This idea of ​​rediscovering history and really looking at how racism works specifically in Canada. I think such an important part of it that really got me excited to get involved is to see how it works in this country and really dig that up.

The educational component to having screenings, we’ve also partnered with wScotiabank, which I know has a lot of grassroots outreach in community screenings.

That is just as important as the documentary itself.

