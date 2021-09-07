Norfolk Back to School: Archive Photos from the First Days of School





As the new school year begins, many children experience their first taste of school in Norfolk, but can you remember your first day? To celebrate, we took a look in our archives at retro photos of school starters from bygone days. Our photos range from the first school lunches in the Hellesdon High School cafeteria to the first school rides in Little Plumstead.









The temporary congestion of cars when parents drop off their children at Little Plumstead School on the morning of the first day after summer vacation. Dated Sept 1970.

– Credit: Archant









Hellesdon High School cafeteria in 1992.

– Credit: Archant School traffic congestion seems to have been somewhat tame in 1970 than it is today, with students in Hellesdon in 1992 seemingly more interested in table tennis than their dinner.









Children on their first day at Diss Infant School, September 12, 1969. Photo: Archant Library

– Credit: Archant Library









A boy enjoys a bottle of milk on his first day at Diss Infant School, September 12, 1969. Photo: Archant Library

– Credit: Archant Library









Children on their first day at Diss Infant School, September 12, 1969. Photo: Archant Library

– Credit: Archant Library A series of photos of the Diss Infant School in 1969 shows a few relics from bygone school days, with students drawing on the board and even drinking free milk.









Fairstead Junior Mixed Infants School is about to welcome its first students in September 1968, four-year-old Charles O’Hara (left, with his mother) it was his first day of school, while Christopher (six) and Oliver Khoo (five) are transferring from Howard School.

– Credit: Archant









Filby School class of 1988.

– Credit: Archant Then they posed for the compulsory school photo as seen here at Filby School, Woodside First School and Hemsby First School.









Children on their first day at Diss Infant School, September 12, 1969. Photo: Archant Library

– Credit: Archant Library









Woodside First school – Hethersett – school days feat photo taken July 4, 1980 m72870-41a

– Credit: Archant









Woodside First school – Hethersett – school days feat photo taken July 4, 1980 m72869-1a

– Credit: Archant









Hemsby first class of 89 photo taken 2 Nov 1989 b13705-8 photo for use in let talk Nov 2015

– Credit: Archant

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edp24.co.uk/lifestyle/heritage/norfolk-nostalgia-back-to-school-photos-8302528 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos