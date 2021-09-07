Sports
Darwin cricket on the rise as COVID-19 grounded international flights
It’s final time in Darwin Premier Cricket and the temperature has reached the mid-30s in Marrara Oval.
Sweltering in the grueling heat, Sydney sider Anthony Adlam has just scored half a century for his new team, the Darwin Cricket Club.
In a parallel universe, the towering 22-year-old may have been in England now, but earlier this year he had to postpone the trip for a second year in a row due to the high COVID infection rates there and the associated uncertainty surrounding international travel.
“When England fell, Darwin was probably the next best thing. It’s become the best thing now, to be honest,” he said.
Adlam is one of dozens of talented players from the southern states who ‘import’, as they are known locally, and who traded in Darwin this year.
According to local rules, each team is only allowed four imports into their A-class side, with the rest spilling over to the lower ranks, where the number of foreigners is unlimited.
A mix of reasons
Lawyer Lachlan Baird, the chairman of the local league, said that cricketers across the country have shown steady growth in interest in the Top End game for years, but international travel restrictions have fueled a further surge in applications this season.
Meanwhile, the town’s cricket reputation is slowly spreading.
“Guys go back to their class clubs in the south and tell their teammates how much they enjoyed it,” Baird said.
“That’s now leading to some organic growth.”
The high-performance NT Strike League, an initiative of Cricket Australia, also plays a role.
The four-team league consists of fringe state players and newcomers who play against each other in T20 and 50-over matches.
Selectors regularly attend the matches and good performances can lead to the awarding of State and Big Bash contracts.
Adlam said participating in the NT Strike League, as well as playing for an inviting Northern Territory side against a Cricket Australia XI, was an “amazing experience”.
“You get a real sense of where your game is.”
Different conditions
One of Adlam’s opponents in this year’s A-class semifinal is Southern Districts opening batsman Lochie Hardy.
The 20-year-old, who is originally from Perth, came to Darwin to experience different field conditions and learn from interstate players, and because it was the only off-season option available this year.
Hardy said playing Darwin helped him gain confidence by hitting spin and concentrating for long periods of time.
“Darwin has different wickets than Perth,” he said.
“Spin plays a big part here, so I wanted to learn how to play better against a spinning ball and grow my game a bit.”
Darwin Cricket Club president Morgan Yeo said Darwin’s dry season had “unmatched” weather, with warm temperatures and almost no games lost to rain.
But it also has its challenges, according to Hardy.
“The humidity hits you. You always sweat,’ he said.
Healthy competition
With the influx of top-tier imports and only eight clubs to play for, there have been concerns that local players would be ousted from Darwin’s cricket scene.
But Baird said the number of entries in the city’s five men’s classes had risen from 41 teams in 2019 to 53 teams this season. Women’s cricket has also grown from four to six teams since last year.
The increase in the number of players means the field is in full swing and he admits that not everyone is excited about that development.
“Guys who used to be B graders, but are now C graders, who used to play on grass, but now play on hard wickets,” Baird said.
“They are the guys where you have the frustration.”
It is hoped that the Strike League and other Cricket Australia initiatives will boost local investment in cricket, and Baird also wants the growth in Darwin cricket to spill over into indigenous cricket.
“In terms of direct outreach from the clubs, it’s not something that clubs do,” he said.
“It’s probably one of the things clubs would like to be able to do, but it hasn’t happened because they are focused on their core business.”
He said that local clubs, rather than the Territory’s cricket board, are now doing development work in schools and he expected this would bring more Indigenous children to cricket.
Next season
While a season in England is still seen as a rite of passage in Adlam’s cricket-crazed family, he feels he made the right choice to come to Darwin this year.
That’s not just because of the cricket experience, but also things outside of cricket, such as visiting Kakadu and Nitmiluk National Parks with friends.
“Darwin is a place where everyone really knows everyone,” Adlam said.
“You go down Mitchell Street often enough, you make some friends and you see them there all the time.
Perth batsman Hardy said he also hoped to return to the Top End next year and had his eyes set on a spot in the Strike League. He said the friendly club culture in the southern districts had made it feel like a home away from home.
“Everyone in the team is very close. We all get along,” he said.
“It has helped me to play good cricket knowing that all the guys are behind me.”
