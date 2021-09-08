American tennis player speaks out about death threats after her loss and emphasizes online abuse





American tennis player Shelby Rogers joined a growing chorus of athletes who spoke out against online harassment just days after she defeated the world’s top-ranked player. Rogers told reporters after her loss at the US Open on Monday to Emma Raducanu that she probably had a horde of inappropriate messages waiting for her on social media, despite being portrayed as a hero days earlier. Of course we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today and I get nine million death threats and all, the 28-year-old said at a news conference, according to The Guardian. It’s very polarizing, one extreme to the other, very quickly. You could probably go through my profile right now. I’m probably a fat pig and words I can’t say right now, Rogers added. But, it is what it is. You try not to take it to heart, and it’s the unfortunate side of every sport and what we do. America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to you facebook or Twitter feed to keep up to date with the news. Rogers, ranked 43rd in the world tennis rankings, said the outrage won’t affect her general training and mindset, but she spoke to the underlying toll the deluge of insults can take on one’s mental well-being, saying she wishes it didn’t. existed. It is really difficult. Fellow American tennis star Sloane Stephens revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that she had received more than 2,000 racist messages after her own defeat to Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Friday. It’s so hard to read posts like this, Stephens, who’s black, wrote on her Instagram story. This kind of hatred is so exhausting and never ends, Stephens said. It’s not talked about enough, but it really sucks. READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA WHY YOUR DEFINITION OF HAPPINESS LIKELY MAKES YOU UNHAPPY HARVARDS HAPPINESS EXPERT SHARES THE TWO SECRETS OF HAPPINESS HERE’S WHAT THE CHIEF HAPPINESS OFFICER REALLY DOES AT ONE COMPANY ONE IN FOUR ADULTS WITH DEPRESSION OR ANXIETY LACK OF ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES EVEN ONE NIGHT OF SLEEP LOSS AFFECTS MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH, ACCORDING TO A NEW STUDY

