Fantasy Hockey Preview: Anaheim Ducks





Trevor Zegras Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Are you ready, NHL fans? We’re back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones make us feel like we’re falling into an empty pool. But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay tuned to rationalize later why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you. So it’s time for the fantasy prospects for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season. 2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Anaheim Ducks Last Season: The insults almost write themselves when you name your team after a bird known to be slaughtered for food. The Lame Ducks finished 30th in the league, offering mostly low-end options for the fantasy season 2021. They averaged 2.21 goals per game in the league, setting the record for most incompetent power play ever at just 8.94 percent and lost 30 games. Their top scorer was Max Comtois, whose team-high was 112th in the league at 33 points, and John Gibson won just nine games, the fewest since his rookie season. Best Option: Trevor Zegras, C Ninth overall pick in 2019, Zegras was one of last season’s few bright spots and he will be the centerpiece in the post-Ryan Getzlaf era. Despite only playing half the season, Zegras had the second highest P/GP (0.54) behind Comtois, fourth in primary assists and first with a 54.4 5v5 CF percentage (min. 20 GP), according to evolving-hockey.com. He has a lot of offensive advantage and should get more playing time in his first full rookie season after averaging 15:24 TOI/GP in 24 matches last season. The obvious downside is that he’s stuck on a lottery-bound team and doesn’t have a particularly strong supporting cast or elite finisher to complete his no-look passes. Zegras was particularly dangerous on a par with Comtois and Troy Terry, most famous for a 2017 junior shootout appearance when he scored three goals against Russia in the semi-final. Terry is one of the better finishers on the team, so pairing him with Zegras makes sense, while Comtois adds a little bit of everything, although you could trade Comtois for Jakob Silfverberg, a stronger, more responsible two-way player. In 80:25 of 5v5 TOI combined, Zegras, Terry and Comtois generated 56.7 shots per 60 minutes – that’s pretty good considering Winnipeg’s topline generated 52.9. THN’s Polar Guide expects Zegras, who still qualifies as a rookie this season, will lead the Ducks with 58 points. Hidden Gem: Jamie Drysdale, D The former world junior gold medalist is a slightly bigger version of Quinn Hughes, a speed skating defender who can escape any situation and generate a ton of scoring opportunities with the way they can manipulate the game with their angles. He scored 18 points in 38 games split between the Ducks and San Diego Gulls in the American League, and along with Zegras, he will be the main linchpin for any offense the Ducks can muster. Drysdale will likely get sheltered minutes, which may limit his playing time, but he can also be a great source of points in the power play. goalkeepers Gibson looked disinterested at times last year, and who could blame him? His GSAA numbers were negative for the second straight season, according to hockey-reference.com, and the Ducks are not expected to be good. He’ll do fine at the start, but he won’t use the same kind of fringe numbers he used to do, even if he didn’t get the wins. Gibson has had injuries lately, he was put on the injured reserve twice last season and at least every year in February from 2017 to 2019. Draft Gibson and hope he stays healthy but at best he’s just another talented goalkeeper who is stuck in a bad team. Outlook Keeper leagues will focus on Zegras and Drysdale, although Terry and Comtois could be good late round options as they get scoring rolls. Rickard Rakell and Silfverberg will no doubt improve from last year’s underperformance, but they are top six on the lower end of the scale at best, and would likely benefit from being traded to another team. Alexander Volkov, who scored seven points in 14 games in his first month with the Ducks and may still be a hidden gem of Tampa’s system, is a tempting option but not worthy of a design choice and should be readily available for waivers. The Ducks offer late round options with only moderate rewards and are unlikely to play much in the fantasy season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/fantasy-hockey-preview-anaheim-ducks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos