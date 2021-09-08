ACC Announces Weekly Cross Country Awards





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference today recognized the following student athletes as the first ACC Cross Country Performers of the Week for the Fall 2021 season. ACC Mens Performer of the Week Adriaan Wildschutt, Florida State, Sr., Ceres, South Africa The reigning NCAA National D-1 Cross Country runner-up won the Men’s 8K at the Covered Bridge Open hosted by Appalachian State in dominant fashion. Wildschutt’s winning time of 24:48.53 was nearly 20 seconds ahead of second place and led the Seminoles to a first place team finish. ACC Womens Co-Artist of the Week Lauren Ryan, Florida State, Sr., Brighton, Australia Ryan won her first race while representing the state of Florida by nearly six seconds with her first place finish in the 5K of 17:05.35 at the ASU Covered Bridge Open. It was her first cross-country race since the 2019 NCAA Championships. ACC Womens Co-Performer of the Week Sasha Neglia, North Carolina, So., Kingsport, Tenn. Neglia, the 2020 ACC Freshman of the Year, set a course record by finishing first at the Charlotte Opener, where Tar Heels claimed the top four en route to a 17-42 win over the guest 49ers. Neglia’s 5K time of 17:10 improved the old course record, which stood since 2017, by 17 seconds. ACC Mens Freshman of the Week Ian Kibiwot, Louisville, Fr., Eldoret, Kenya Kibiwot made his collegiate debut with a first-place finish at the Cardinals dual meet in Tennessee. Kibiwot clocked a four-mile time of 20:00.25 and led four Louisville runners to finish in the top 10. ACC Womens Co-Freshman of the Week Katie Hamilton, Duke, Fr., Westfield, NJ Hamilton finished 10th at the Elon Open with a 4K time of 14:09.6. The Blue Devil runner placed third among all true freshmen in the field in her collegiate debut. ACC Womens Co-First of the Week Sarah Copeland, Georgia Tech, Fr., Johannesburg, South Africa In her cross-country debut in college, Copeland finished fourth at the Kennesaw State Opener last weekend with a 4K time of 14:19.6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2021/9/7/athlete-awards-acc-announces-cross-country-weekly-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos