Advantage Kids tennis organizes first championship matches | Events/Competitions
JACKSON Advantage Kids, an NH nonprofit dedicated to youth development through tennis, yoga and educational activities, held its inaugural Match Play Championship at Prescott Park in Meredith on Aug. 21.
Nineteen players from Jackson to Bedford competed in singles and doubles. This USTA Junior Team Tennis event was the first of its kind for Advantage Kids.
I was impressed with the level of play and sportsmanship on display, said tournament director Kent Hemingway. All our players were high school age, but certainly could start at the high school level. We see these events as a way to build energy, interest and capacity for youth tennis across New Hampshire.
Singles champion Jaedyn Feaster and runners-up Joseph Schelb and Simon Kuczkowski are all from Gilford. Tommy Hughes/Brett Johnson’s team won the doubles match over Grace and Caroline Elliot’s sister team.
Thomas Pribble, Hunter Roberts and doubles semifinalists Noah Hembree, Austin Roberts, Mattie and Alden Macomber represented the Mount Washington Valley team.
Advantage Kids provided free tennis and yoga sessions for more than 700 children in the Jackson, Conway, Madison, Tamworth, Moultonboro, Meredith, Laconia, Tilton, Gilford,, Wolfeboro,, Manchester, Nashua, Dover, and Fryeburg,, communities of Maine. Coaches and assistants are all USTA Safe certified instructors and many are registered USTA tennis professionals.
Gilford’s home office is staffed by co-executive directors Dawn Dragon and Brittany Boles.
Dragon was thrilled to see Advantage Kids from across the state come together in USTA unsanctioned competitive play. The path from free beginner tennis to competitive play is the right direction for the organization and its children. Tennis is a sport that provides a lifelong quality of life.
She added: We are happy to be able to promote the game of tennis and make it accessible to everyone. In addition to becoming great tennis players, our children have the opportunity to become Mindful Mentors, AK USTA certified coaches or take advantage of CASA, our College Advisory Services program. So proud of these kids!
Boles added: AK Match Play went so well this first season! I am deeply impressed by our coaches, staff and helpers at the USTA for making this happen. Looks like we got a big win here and we’ll now do what we always do to scale up this program so we can bring it to kids across the state!
Advantage Kids has received funding from the USTA Foundation, USTA New England, USTA NH, and from local individuals and businesses. The organization has grown significantly statewide in the three years since its inception as the Lake Region Tennis Association, based in Laconia.
For more photos, information and ways to promote youth tennis in New Hampshire, visit the website at: benefitkids.net.
