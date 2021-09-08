Hockey Johnstown opens season with victory over Schuylerville

JOHNSTOWN After losing eight seniors to the team last season, the Johnstown hockey team started the season on Tuesday with a lot of uncertainty.

But the Lady Bills shook off a slow start en route to scoring a couple of goals in the second half in a 2-0 Foothills Council win over Schuylerville at Knox Field.

Kalena Eaton had a goal and an assist for Johnstown, while Jena Barker also scored.

“I’m happy to start with a win,” said Johnstown coach Christine Krempa. “We have a lot of unknowns heading into the season after returning seven or eight starters every year for years.”

The Lady Bills lost eight seniors from last season’s side that finished 13-1 and shared the Foothills Council title with South Glens Falls. That group included Taryn Ringer, Emily Fleming, Anna Lee, Haley Case, Molly Memrick, Meghan Mraz, Sarah Pratt and Abby VanValkenburgh.

With so many newcomers on the field, Johnstown had a slow start as Schuylerville pressured the action in the opening minutes of the game.

“Schuylerville definitely came out strong,” Krempa said. “We were on our heels and played defensively instead of offensively.”

Like Johnstown, Schuylerville has a solid mix of returning players and a large number of newcomers.

“We’re a bit old and young at the same time,” said Schuylerville coach Erin Lloyd. “We have a lot of returning players and newcomers, so we’re trying to bring those two together.”

Both teams failed to find the cage in the first half as Schuyerville defeated Johnstown by a 6-5 margin. The Lady Bills finished the opening half with a 6-5 lead in penalty corners.

“We had some great sprints,” said Lloyd. “We just didn’t put it together long enough to get on the board.”

After the break, Johnstown got off to a quick start as Eaton scored the first goal of the game at just 1:30 in the third quarter.

The Lady Bills held onto their one-goal lead until just 4:29 in the game when Barker added an insurance goal on an assist from Eaton after a struggle for Schuylerville’s net.

“As time went on and we got tired, we actually played better,” Krempa said. “In the first half we carried the ball too long instead of passing it and moving with it.”

The Lady Bills finished the game with a 15-11 lead in shots and a 15-8 lead in penalty corners.

The win was Johnstown’s eighth straight win over the Black Horses. The Lady Bills recorded a 9-0 win at home on April 5 and a 5-0 win at Schuylerville on April 29 during the “Fall II” season.

In 2018 and 2019, Johnstown also won both regular season meetings and a playoff matchup with the Black Horses. In 2019, Johnstown recorded a 7-0 victory over Schuylerville in the Section II Class C title game at Glens Falls.

‘We’re going to see them again. It is always a strong team. They are always in shape and athletic,” Krempa said.

Emilia Haverly finished with 10 saves to shutout Johnstown in goal, while Lizzie Goodspeed made 13 stops for Schuylerville.

“We just keep building our confidence and keep moving forward,” Krempa said.

Johnstown (1-0 Foothills Council, 1-0 overall) will travel to Queensbury on Thursday for a game at 4.30pm.

“Thursday will be a tough test for us,” Krempa said. “Queensbury is always tough and we play on grass instead of grass.”

Schuylerville (0-1, 0-1) will travel to Glens Falls on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. game.

“We’re still getting our hockey legs under us,” said Lloyd. “We’re taking it game by game this year and trying to get better every time.”

Schuylerville 0 0 0 0 – 0

Johnstown 0 0 1 1 – 2

Half time: equal, 0-0. Schuylerville scoring: None. Johnstown scoring: Eaton 1-1, Barker 1-0. Goalkeepers: Schuylerville, Goodspeed, 13 saves. Johnstown, Haverly, 10 saves.