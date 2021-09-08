Four Ole Miss Tennis Players Ranked in ITA Preseason Poll





TEMP, Aris. Four rebellious student-athletes from the Ole Miss men’s and women’s tennis teams have secured six positions in the 2021-22 ITA Preseason Rankings, as released Tuesday by the ITA. The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released the individual rankings a day after the announcement of the ITA All-American Tournament entries on Monday. Both Ole Miss programs took three places in the individual standings, two in the singles and one in the doubles. Men’s tennis achieved two top-25 positions in singles, with Finn Reynolds at no. 11 and Nikola Slavic with a career-best ranking of number 21. Reynolds, the Reynolds’ number 1 singles player in 2021, finished the previous season at number 17 in the latest poll. He also equals his career-best singles ranking, achieved on March 30, 2021. Slavic improved 11 positions on his 2021 final ranking of number 32, and has a ranking five better than his career high of number 27, achieved at 14. April 2021. . Reynolds and Slavic are also number 36 in doubles to kick off the new season. Reynolds ranked No. 1 in the nation last year during the regular and postseason, and Slavic earns his first career ranking in doubles. Sabina Machalova and Tiphanie Fiquet earned individual rankings in the preseason women’s singles and doubles polls. Machalova starts the season at number 27 after finishing last season at number 42, and Fiquet improved 26 places on her final number 95 to start the new year at number 69 in the country. Both players have played both No. 1 and No. 2 singles for the Rebels. Machalova and Fiquet have also been named the 48th overall double tandem in the preseason rankings. The new No. 1 Rebel doubles team earned their first ranking after coming together at the end of last season to set a 3-1 record at No. 2 doubles. Machalova finished last season at number 87 next to Alexa Bortles and peaked in the 2021 rankings at number 24. Ole Miss ITA Pre-Season Rankings Men’s singles:

Finn Reynolds no. 11

Nikola Slavic no. 21 Men’s doubles:

Finn Reynolds / Nikola Slavic No. 36 Women’s singles:

Sabina Machalova no. 27

Tiphanie Fiquet no. 69 Women’s doubles:

Tiphanie Fiquet / Sabina Machalova No. 48 For more information on Ole Miss Women’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at@OleMissWTennis, on Facebook atOleMissWTennisand on Instagram atOleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter,@MarkBeyers. For more information on Ole Miss Men’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at@OleMissMTennis, on Facebook atOleMissMTennisand on Instagram atOleMissMTennis, follow Coach Hansson on Twitter@TennisToby.

