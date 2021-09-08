Don’t mind changes in PCB, focus on cricket: Ramiz Raja advises cricketers





Ramiz Raja AFP/File The former cricketer meets with the players to share his vision and roadmap.

Interim coaches Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq also attended the meeting.

The players of the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand will gather in Islamabad tomorrow. LAHORE: “Don’t mind the changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB); focus on cricket,” Ramiz Raja advised players on Tuesday. During a meeting between the expected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and the players at the National High-Performance Center in Lahore, Raja told the players about his vision and roadmap. Interim coaches Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq also attended the meeting. Ramiz Raja has been nominated by Patron PCB Imran Khan in the PCB BoG and he will be the next cricket board chairman to be elected on September 13. A meeting with the players was arranged at the request of former captain Ramiz Raja. The players of the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand will meet in Islamabad tomorrow. The team will be provided with a great cricket environment. You can play cricket fearlessly. Modern cricket requires you to be aggressive,” he added. The nominee added: Dominate the game from the start. This is modern cricket and you have to play accordingly. You have to adapt to the new game and it is not difficult, we are all here to guide you all, he said, adding that cricket coaches will train you accordingly, they will determine the role of each player and there will be no unnecessary changes are made, no one’s role will be changed. The former cricket added: continuity will be seen, which is very important in today’s cricket. He said the squad for the World Cup has been selected, now we have time: I have high expectations of the same squad, all players give 100% for the World Cup, the coming series is important, you are all talented, you have a lot of potential. Raja shed light on Pakistan cricket team ranking and said Pakistan team ranking could be much better than this. It must be improved by performance, he insisted. After meeting the players, Raja also met the coaches separately and informed them in detail about his plans.

